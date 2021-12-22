Gendarmerie: Opening of a reception station in Quartier d’Orléans – Faxinfo
The gendarmerie opens a reception post in the Quartier d'Orléans to take complaints, as in any brigade, and welcome the public.
The Quartier d'Orléans reception post is open three half-days a week, and when this post opens, the gendarmerie brigade located at Hope Estate will not welcome the public.
The objective is to bring a State service as close as possible to the population of Quartier d'Orléans, so that its inhabitants have the same services as the other districts of the island, with the aim of equal treatment, specifies the gendarmerie. _AF
