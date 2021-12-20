Gendarmerie press release – Faxinfo

With the resurgence of the Covid epidemic and its variant Omicron in multiple countries, and considering the influx of tourists to the island, it is necessary to redouble our vigilance in order to allow Saint Martin's inhabitants to be able to ensure a satisfactory economic activity and a controlled sanitary environment. Thus, the gendarmerie will increase controls in establishments open to the public to ensure compliance with the application of prefectural decree n ° 2021/253 in the interest of all. As a reminder, public buildings not applying the sanitary pass must always apply barrier measures (display, wearing a mask when traveling, distance of 2 m between tables, no more than 8 per table, etc.) Or consult the decree http://www.saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr/Media/Fichiers/RAA-2021-253 00