General Affairs, Finance Reportedly Only Ministries to Meet 2027 Budget Deadline | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has indicated that preparations for the 2027 national budget are well underway, even as reports suggest that only the Ministry of General Affairs and the Ministry of Finance have so far met the deadline to submit their respective ministry budgets.

This comes despite a different and more structured approach introduced by Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs, who hosted a preparatory session in February with all ministries, supporting departments and relevant stakeholders to begin the budget process earlier and improve coordination across government.

Prime Minister Mercelina said one of government’s key priorities remains securing approval of the national budget which is currently at the Council of Advice. He explained that after receiving feedback from the Council of Advice, the budget will be submitted to Parliament for handling.

“Under the leadership of the Ministry of Finance, and with support from the Temporary Work Organization, preparations are well underway for the approach to the preparation of Budget 2027,” the Prime Minister said.

He noted that the Council of Ministers has already approved financial ceilings for the ministries and established three policy priorities per ministry as part of a policy-based budgeting approach. Ministries are required to submit draft budgets along with explanatory notes as part of this process.

Prime Minister Mercelina confirmed that the Ministry of General Affairs has already submitted its contribution in preparation for Budget 2027.

Speaking about the priorities of the Ministry of General Affairs for 2026 and 2027, the Prime Minister said the ministry will continue focusing on strengthening public administration, particularly in the areas of personnel and organization, legal affairs and facility services across government.

He also identified the shortage of qualified professionals as a continuing national challenge.

“Enough professionals remains a national challenge,” the Prime Minister said, noting that St. Maarten must continue working to strengthen its professional capacity across government.

According to the Prime Minister, government is working closely with the Temporary Work Organization to explore how it can assist in the recruitment of professionals to improve government services to the people of St. Maarten.

The Prime Minister’s remarks underscore both the progress made in establishing a more structured budget preparation process and the continued challenges in ensuring that all ministries meet their responsibilities within the required timelines.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/general-affairs-finance-reportedly-only-ministries-to-meet-2027-budget-deadline