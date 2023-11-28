GENERAL ASSEMBLY: Thierry Fernandez elected new president of the Saint-Martin Cariboule Pétanque association | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Cariboule Pétanque association held its general meeting on Friday, November 10 in front of a large audience.

After the presentation of the sporting results of the past year and the financial report, this general assembly was eagerly awaited by the members of the association. Indeed, after five years of presidency, Jean-Paul Baudry announced at the end of last season that he was handing over.

A few months later, two lists were presented to elect a new team at the head of the association. A first led by Joseph Azoulay and a second by Thierry Fernandez. After the election carried out in the presence of the bailiff, Maître Michel Fontbonne, it was finally the list of Thierry Fernandez which was declared the winner. on the very close score of 28 votes to 25.

The Cariboule association took the opportunity to thank the outgoing president, Jean-Paul Baudry for all his work accomplished during previous years and welcomed the new president, Thierry Fernandez as well as his entire team!

It remains to be hoped that the association will soon be provided with land, still under negotiation with the Community. According to the latest information, the Cariboule association should have provisional land in Concordia at the beginning of 2024._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/assemblee-generale-thierry-fernandez-elu-nouveau-president-de-lassociation-saint-martin-cariboule-petanque/