Genesis Lewis Graduates Summa Cum Laude from USF with two Bachelor Degrees, perfect GPA and highest honors | The Peoples Tribune

TAMPA, Florida–Genesis V. Lewis has achieved a major academic milestone, graduating from the University of South Florida in Tampa with two bachelor’s degrees, a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and one of the university’s highest academic distinctions.

Lewis earned a Bachelor of Science in Public Health and a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences, graduating Summa Cum Laude in both fields. Her perfect academic record also earned her recognition as a King O’Neal Scholar, an honor awarded to USF students who graduate with a 4.0 GPA.

Her academic journey at USF reflects a strong commitment to health sciences, research, leadership and service. As part of her scholarly work, Lewis completed a thesis in genomic data analysis, demonstrating her interest in the growing field of data-driven medical research.

She also contributed to research with the Morsani College of Medicine, serving as second author on the study titled: “Better pancreatic adenocarcinoma outcomes linked to anti-EBV TCR CDR3 detection via tumor RNAseq files.” The research explored links between tumor RNA sequencing data and improved outcomes in pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

In addition to her academic achievements, Lewis served as an emergency medical responder with the campus ambulance through USF’s Medical Response Unit. In that role, she helped provide free basic life support services on campus and was also deployed to a special needs center during Hurricane Milton, underscoring her dedication to helping others in urgent and challenging situations.

Lewis was also active in student leadership throughout her four years at USF. She worked in student government for four years and graduated from the university’s Honors College.

Her service record includes leadership in USF Rotaract, where she served as outgoing president, as well as her role as Caribbean Cultural Exchange Community Service Chair. Through these roles, she helped promote service, cultural engagement and community involvement among students.

Her accomplishments were supported by a strong record of scholarships and enrichment opportunities. Lewis earned eight service and leadership scholarships, five travel and enrichment scholarships, and two university scholarships during her time at USF.

She also participated in two international service trips, traveling to Honduras and Ghana, where she helped with service initiatives and fundraising for international projects. In addition, Lewis completed two study abroad experiences, further broadening her academic, cultural and global perspective.

Genesis V. Lewis’ graduation from USF with two science degrees, top academic honors, published research experience, emergency medical service, student leadership and international service stands as a remarkable achievement and a proud moment for her family, community and all who supported her journey.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/genesis-lewis-graduates-summa-cum-laude-from-usf-with-two-bachelor-degrees-perfect-gpa-and-highest-honors