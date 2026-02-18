Geopolitical shifts shaped student choices, but no case where study became impossible | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Division of Study Financing says recent geopolitical developments in the United States, combined with changes to a Florida scholarship framework, have influenced decisions by new St. Maarten study recipients, but have not created a situation where pursuing higher education became impossible. Instead, Study Financing said students and families were required to make informed, practical choices about destination, cost, and academic pathways based on the new circumstances.

Head of the Study Financing Department Antonio Aventurn confirmed that St. Maarten students already enrolled in Florida public institutions retained in-state tuition benefits despite the termination of the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) Scholarship Program for new entrants beginning Fall 2025.

Aventurn advised parents to understand that studying in the United States now involves more immigration unpredictability than in the past, alongside increased tuition rates. While Study Financing recipients have continued to secure student visas in a timely manner, he said the current environment has added logistical and emotional layers that require careful planning.

“These issues don’t make study impossible,” Aventurn noted, “but they do add logistical and emotional layers of complexity to planning a safe and successful academic experience.”

According to Aventurn, at the time the program was ended, 20 St. Maarten students were enrolled at Florida A&M University (FAMU) and 18 at Tallahassee State College (TSC) under the LAC framework. Following meetings between the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) and institutional leadership, both FAMU and TSC agreed to “grandfather” all currently enrolled St. Maarten students out of the LAC Scholarship Program. As a result, these students will continue receiving in-state tuition until they graduate. The termination, Aventurn explained, applies only to new students commencing their studies effective Fall 2025.

Aventurn further confirmed that in Tallahassee, 11 St. Maarten students are currently at TSC, including two new students who are not receiving in-state tuition. At FAMU, 22 St. Maarten students are currently enrolled, including five new students who are not receiving in-state tuition, with those five including students who transferred from TSC.

To reduce the financial impact of the abrupt policy change, Study Financing initially issued an out-of-state allowance to recipients. After the agreement to grandfather existing students, the out-of-state allowance was limited to students transferring from TSC to FAMU for Fall 2025, who received an out-of-state allowance of US $4,000.

Aventurn said Study Financing has not been informed of any students who transferred because they were unable to meet new tuition costs. He added that two students opted to continue their studies online through Monroe University.

For Fall 2025, Aventurn confirmed that two new recipients chose to pursue their studies in the Netherlands, while five new recipients opted for Canada. He noted that these decisions were linked not only to the discontinuation of the LAC scholarship program for new entrants, but also to broader geopolitical developments in the United States that have increased uncertainty and anxiety for some international students.

In other words, these broader geopolitical developments in the United States have made the environment feel less predictable for international students in general, not only those from St. Maarten. Shifts in immigration policy tone, heightened public debate around foreign nationals, and tighter scrutiny in some administrative processes have contributed to uncertainty about visas, travel, work permissions, and long-term planning.

Even when students ultimately receive their documentation on time, the added unpredictability can create real anxiety for families trying to budget, secure housing, and commit to multi-year programs. For many foreign students, the issue is not that study in the U.S. has become impossible, it is that it now requires more contingency planning, clearer communication, and stronger financial and emotional support systems than in previous years.

Aventurn outlined several support measures for recipients moving into new study destinations. All recipients were required to attend preparatory workshops to support readiness and successful transition. These sessions included:

•Study Check interviews and skills bootcamps (Netherlands)

•Student readiness workshops

•Financial and life skills training

•Wellness and academic success programs

Study Financing also organized information sessions with Canadian institutions, including Seneca, Sheridan, and Saint Mary’s University. Aventurn said the division was able to sign new memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Sheridan College and Saint Mary’s University, allowing St. Maarten students to study at reduced tuition rates and, in some cases, receive scholarship discounts.

Aventurn also confirmed that the relationship with Florida State University (FSU) Panama has been reestablished as a pathway for St. Maarten students to still access in-state tuition at FSU in Tallahassee through a “2+2” model. Under this program, students must complete 60 credits at FSU Panama with a 3.0 GPA or higher, after which they become eligible for in-state tuition at FSU in Tallahassee.

He added that the Government of St. Maarten’s US $18,000 contribution fully covers tuition and campus housing at FSU Panama.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/geopolitical-shifts-shaped-student-choices-but-no-case-where-study-became-impossible