George Washington University report calls for new tourism service standards in Statia | The Peoples Tribune

ORANJESTAD, St. Eustatius–The St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation has unveiled a new blueprint to modernize Statia’s hospitality and visitor service system, following a comprehensive tourism service standards survey conducted by the George Washington University School of Business.

The report recommends the immediate implementation of a mandatory dual-tier service standards policy across the island’s main visitor-facing sectors, including hotels and accommodations, restaurants, tour operators and guides, and transportation and taxi services.

The recommendation comes as Statia prepares to welcome international visitors for the 250th anniversary of the First Salute on November 16. Maya Pandt, Director of Tourism, said the findings provide Statia with a practical and evidence-based foundation to strengthen service quality, visitor satisfaction and destination competitiveness.

“The findings within the George Washington University report represent a definitive shift for Statia tourism, as it gives us what we have never had before: an evidence-based foundation on which to build a tourism industry that is not only warm and authentic, but consistent, professional and internationally competitive,” Pandt said. “The 250th anniversary of the First Salute is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to place Statia firmly on the global map. We are determined that every visitor who arrives for that milestone will experience the very best of what Statia has to offer.”

The proposed approach draws from a hybrid model, combining the regulatory enforcement principles of Belize with the market-driven incentive structures of Bonaire. It establishes clear quality benchmarks to align service delivery across key tourism sectors and reduce inconsistencies that can affect the visitor experience.

Under the proposed system, operators would be measured through two levels: essential baseline requirements and premium operational standards. The baseline level would focus on mandatory compliance and minimum service protections, while the premium tier would reward businesses that exceed expectations in areas such as responsiveness, cleanliness, safety, communication and guest experience.

The George Washington University survey was based on stakeholder interviews and analysis of visitor feedback from TripAdvisor, Booking.com and Google Reviews. The findings showed that approximately 72 percent of visitor sentiment toward Statia is positive, with strong praise for the island’s diving, culture and hospitality. Tour operators ranked as the island’s strongest-performing sector.

However, the report also found a persistent gap between personal warmth and professional service delivery. Hotels and restaurants were identified as the sectors with the greatest inconsistency in performance. The report’s Priority Impact Pyramid found that service and human interaction are the highest drivers of visitor satisfaction, ranking above accommodation quality, facilities, food and beverage, and location.

For the hotels and accommodations sector, the survey found variations in service consistency and formal delivery tracking within mid-tier properties. According to the report, this limits Statia’s ability to maintain a unified high-value destination position. The recommendation is to introduce a mandatory tier requiring an annual operating license, visible license display and property classification, along with stronger enforcement of pool and common area cleanliness and pest control standards. A voluntary premium tier would reward operators that meet benchmarks for guest reception, daily housekeeping and professional maintenance response times.

For the food, beverage and restaurant sector, the study identified operational bottlenecks during peak dining periods and uneven hospitality standards. The recommendation calls for a mandatory framework focused on licensing and public health protection, including public health certification, food handler permits, temperature-controlled storage logs and vermin compliance. Service speed benchmarks, evening dining availability and proactive menu communication would fall under the voluntary tier to encourage premium service standards.

For tour operators and guiding services, the report found that while Statia’s local historical knowledge remains strong, uneven standards in safety protocols, multilingual capability and structured destination delivery can limit international travel trade partnerships. The recommendation is to require annual registration, public liability insurance, written risk assessments, pre-activity safety briefings and first-aid capacity. The report also calls for core knowledge modules, language proficiency standards, group size limits and formal codes of conduct.

STDF said the findings provide a clear path toward a more structured tourism sector, one that protects the island’s authenticity while ensuring that visitors receive a consistent and professional experience across every point of contact.

The Foundation said the proposed standards are not intended to burden local operators, but to give businesses a clearer path to improvement, recognition and market readiness. By setting baseline requirements and offering incentives for higher performance, the system is expected to support both compliance and competitiveness.

As Statia prepares for increased international attention surrounding the First Salute anniversary, STDF said strengthening service delivery is essential to protecting the island’s reputation and positioning it as a high-value Caribbean destination.

The Foundation will continue working with stakeholders to review the recommendations and determine the next steps for implementation across the island’s tourism sector.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/george-washington-university-report-calls-for-new-tourism-service-standards-in-statia