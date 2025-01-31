Gerbert Kunst new Representative in Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten

THE HAGUE / PHILIPSBURG – The Council of Ministers, based on a proposal of State Secretary Zsolt Szabó of Digitalization and Kingdom Relations, has approved the appointment of Mr. Gerbert Kunst as the new Representative of the Netherlands in Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten. The appointment of Mr. Kunst goes into effect per May 15, 2025.

Mr. G.P.G. (Gerbert) Kunst is currently Director International Policy at the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW). His earlier functions include consul-general of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in San Francisco and director European and International Affairs at the Ministry of Economic Affairs (EZ). Mr. Kunst studied law in Leiden and also has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Master of Public Administration (MPA).

The Representation of the Netherlands in Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten (VNACS) has offices in Willemstad (VNW), Oranjestad (VNO) and Philipsburg (VNP) and represents the Netherlands in the three countries. The Representative is at the head of these branches and plays a crucial role in maintaining good relations with the three autonomous countries. VNACS contributes to the realization of Dutch policy for the countries and the implementation thereof. VNACS also provides assistance for people with the Dutch nationality during emergencies and coordinates the process of providing assistance from the Netherlands during large crises. The representation carries out its tasks in good collaboration with all four countries in the Kingdom.

Gerbert Kunst: “At OCW, I was able in the past few years to contribute to the strengthening of the collaboration within the Kingdom in the area of education, culture and science. For example, through setting up the Strategic Education Alliance. With that experience and the strong conviction that in the context of the Kingdom from an equal position as four countries we can achieve more than each on our own, I am very much looking forward to represent the Netherlands across the full range of the government policy in these three countries. And especially to do this with a team of good and motivated colleagues at the three offices, with whom together I will gladly be the alliance and connector in this relation for partners such as governments, businesses knowledge institution and civil society.”

State Secretary Szabó is happy with the appointment: “Gerbert Kunst brings a vast experience, both international and from The Hague. He is a dedicated professional and I expect that together with his colleagues, he will become the important intermediary who can contribute to the broadening and deepening of the relation in the financial-economic and law enforcement domains. I am glad that for this position, we found a candidate who, considering his knowledge and experience with the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom, has an eye for what is needed for a good collaboration between the Netherlands, Curaçao, Aruba and St. Maarten.”

Until the new representative assumes his position, Director Kingdom Relations/Countries at the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) mr. drs. S.J.P.L. (Saskia) de Reuver will serve as the acting Representative in Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten.

