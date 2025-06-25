GOOD TO KNOW: How to effectively use the air recirculation button in your car? | FAXINFO

The air recirculation button is recognizable by its icon representing a car with an arrow rotating inside or simply by a circular arrow. Once activated, it prevents outside air from entering the passenger compartment and recycles the interior air, which is particularly useful in certain driving situations.

Enabling this feature optimizes the air conditioning system by reducing the effort required to cool the air. This reduces fuel consumption and preserves the air compressor's mechanics. In addition, this feature limits the entry of pollutants into the passenger compartment by up to 20%, making it ideal for traffic jams or behind a polluting vehicle. However, prolonged use can cause inconveniences: condensation on the windows in the rain, CO2 buildup, and drowsiness or reduced concentration for the driver. To avoid these problems, turn it off regularly to refresh the air. Tip: To quickly cool a car exposed to the sun, roll down the windows and turn off the recirculation for one minute to expel the hot air. Then turn on the recirculation to keep the air cool and reduce the strain on the air conditioning system. Be careful on the road.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/bon-a-savoir-comment-utiliser-efficacement-le-bouton-de-recyclage-dair-en-voiture/