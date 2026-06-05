Government Announces Strong Results from Tax Compliance Project | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg – The Government of Sint Maarten has announced the successful completion of its Joint Tax Compliance Initiative, conducted between February and April 2026. The initiative resulted in improved taxpayer engagement, strengthened compliance administration, and positive revenue performance.

Led by Minister of Finance Ms. Marinka Gumbs in collaboration with SZV Deputy Director Mr. Elton Felisie, the initiative was carried out through a coordinated effort involving SBAB, ATS, and tax compliance specialists from Sint Maarten and Curaçao. The project focused on strengthening tax compliance, enhancing taxpayer engagement, and improving the accuracy of taxpayer information.

A total of 30 professionals were deployed across nine districts, resulting in the delivery of 2,253 compliance letters to businesses and taxpayers concerning outstanding declarations, unpaid obligations, missing filings, and record discrepancies.

Key outcomes of the initiative included:

392 taxpayer submissions containing supporting documentation;

​388 company files referred for review;

286 files fully processed; and

106 files remaining under active review.

The project also resulted in significant administrative updates, including new registrations, deregistrations, salary adjustments, and corrections to employer and taxpayer records. In addition, the initiative identified and verified more than 200 changes across over 100 employers, underscoring the importance of maintaining accurate and up-to-date compliance data.​

Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs emphasized that the project successfully balanced compliance enforcement with taxpayer support.

“This initiative demonstrates that compliance is most effective when government and taxpayers work together. Many individuals and businesses responded constructively, corrected inaccuracies, and regularized their positions, contributing to a stronger and more sustainable future for Sint Maarten.”

SZV Deputy Director Elton Felisie highlighted the importance of inter-agency collaboration in achieving these results.

“These outcomes underscore the value of cooperation between institutions and the importance of maintaining accurate taxpayer information to support the effective administration of tax and social insurance obligations.”

Preliminary indicators show positive improvements in both compliance and revenue performance compared to the same period in 2025. Revenue collections increased across several major tax categories, including Wage Tax, Turnover Tax, Profit Tax, AVBZ, AOV/AWW, and ZV/OV, reflecting stronger compliance and improved taxpayer responsiveness.

While a comprehensive analysis of the initiative’s long-term impact remains ongoing, the Government views these early results as evidence that targeted compliance efforts can strengthen revenue administration, improve data accuracy, and support a fair and sustainable tax system.

The Government of Sint Maarten remains committed to advancing compliance initiatives, enhancing taxpayer services, and promoting transparency, fairness, and fiscal responsibility throughout the country’s tax administration system.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Government-Announces-Strong-Results-from-Tax-Compliance-Project.aspx