Government Embarks on Digital Transformation: Awareness and Co-Design for Civil Servants at Stakeholders’ Engagement | Government of Sint Maarten

Cay Hill, (October 7, 2025) – The Government of Sint Maarten, under the leadership of the Digital Leadership Team (DLT) and the ICT Department, with the support of the St. Maarten Trust Fund, World Bank, National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), and NRD Companies, continues to advance St. Maarten’s Digital Government Transformation Project (DGTP) through its second series of stakeholders’ engagement sessions.

This is the Government’s bold and transformative digital initiative toward upgrading public services and enhancing government efficiency for the benefit of citizens and businesses.

Two (2) key sessions were held on October 6 – 7, 2025, at Paradise Hall, engaging civil servants and key stakeholders across ministries. Each ministry was requested to nominate representatives to actively participate in these workshops, promoting co-design, shared understanding, and readiness across departments. Participants included Secretary Generals, Department Heads, and civil servants from across the Government of Sint Maarten, all contributing to a shared vision of digital progress and service excellence.

Digital Identity, Digital Public Infrastructure Checklist, Enterprise Architecture: Current Maturity and Future State were some of the sessions presented to the attendees. These sessions focused on awareness, collaboration, and co-design, essential steps to ensure that all ministries move forward with a unified vision of delivering modern, efficient, and citizen-centered public services.

“Together we will build a seamless digital government, as we have a passion for public service. It is not a copy-and-paste system for St. Maarten, but one that must be studied and tailored to our authentic situation and culture. We must continue to strengthen the trust between government and the people by being transparent to our citizens. This project is commendable as it involves a lot of effort, coordination and communication by our Digital Leadership Team," declared the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina during his opening address.

The Prime Minister’s participation underscores his continued commitment to digital transformation, following his endorsement in September via an opinion piece titled “Embracing Digital Transformation: A Path to Resilience and Growth." His leadership reflects the Government’s alignment with global digital transformation trends while ensuring local context remains central to implementation.

Claret Connor, Director of the NRPB, reaffirmed this vision in his remarks:

“We must be able to reimagine public service. The Digital Government Transformation Project represents a bold step forward for Sint Maarten. It’s about more than technology, it’s about transforming how government serves its people through collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. At the NRPB, we’re proud to support this effort and help lay the foundation for a digital government that is efficient, secure, and built around the needs of our residents and visitors."

The DGTP introduces groundbreaking initiatives such as digital identity and the first wave of digital government services, aiming to make daily government operations smoother, faster, and more impactful. The success of these efforts depends on collaboration and alignment across all ministries and departments.

“This program is more than technology, it’s about making government services more accessible, efficient, and resilient for every citizen and business," said Femi Badejo, Leader of the Digital Leadership Team (DLT) and Interim Head of the ICT Department. “Civil servants, who know our systems best, are the key drivers of this transformation. Their involvement is essential to ensure success."

NRD Companies, a global consulting firm specializing in GovTech and FinTech solutions, facilitated day one (1) and explored the digital priorities including digital identity, e-services, and enterprise architecture. Anonymous polls were conducted through QR code engagement to gather real-time feedback from attendees.

The Digital Leadership Team (DLT) facilitated day two (2) under the theme “DGTP in Execution: Hands-On Alignment for Implementation Teams". The Digital Leadership Team’s workstream project managers, highlighted implementation strategies, role clarity, and next steps for accelerating digital transformation.

The Digital Government Transformation Program (DGTP) is led by the Digital Leadership Team (DLT) and implemented by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten. The project is funded through a $12 million grant from the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.

Through this initiative, the Government of Sint Maarten reaffirms its commitment to building a digital-first, citizen-focused government. With the dedication of its civil servants and support from strategic partners, Sint Maarten is well on its way to shaping a more connected, resilient, and future-ready public sector.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Government-Embarks-on-Digital-Transformation-Awareness-and-Co-Design-for-Civil-Servants-at-Stakeholders’-Engagement.aspx