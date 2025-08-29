Government floats package, prioritizing ambulance and fire department matters | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–According to information obtained, the government of St. Maarten is prioritizing the issues raised by the ambulance and fire departments and their unions the WICSU/PSSU. During the marathon meeting held on April 27, the government reportedly tabled a set of proposals to cover job classification, negotiations on covenants, placement, retroactive payments, uniforms, and recognition of contract years. Though some details were relayed to The Peoples' Tribune, they remain unconfirmed.

On the Fire Department, a draft covenant was received on May 5, 2025. Topics in that covenant are expected to be discussed on September 15, 2025, with a negotiation team already identified to work through the points. Representation reportedly includes officials from the Ministry of General Affairs, Finance, and VSA.

Significantly, placement is said to have been approved during a Council of Ministers meeting, with a specific distinction that placement does not equate to promotion. In line with that approval, it is understood there is a proposal for retroactive payments to be implemented for both active and retired personnel. The proposal reportedly links the retroactivity to the placement process.

On performance management, management may be allowed to customize the HR cycle for the respective department. A scoring mechanism is expected to be discussed and further evaluated before any final approach is adopted.

Uniform requirements for the Fire Department have been finalized by management, according to information obtained. Separately, the long-running issue of counting contract years toward jubilee recognition appears to be resolved. It is understood that all contract years will be credited for jubilee purposes.

For the Ambulance Department, a draft covenant was received on April 27, 2025. The next follow-up is slated for a quarterly meeting with the Minister of VSA, where additional clarification and timelines are expected to be addressed.

It should be noted that these items reflect proposals and planned discussion points, not concluded agreements. The WINSO/PSU, as can be expected, and its members will probably suggest changes. The situation remains fluid, and further confirmation from the parties is pending.

