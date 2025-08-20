Government launches joint inspections to protect workers and enforce compliance | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Government of St. Maarten has launched a coordinated series of joint inspections to strengthen fair labor practices, safeguard workers’ rights, and ensure compliance with national laws.

The inspections are being carried out by the Labor Inspectorate (IVSA), Immigration and Border Protection Services (IGD), Tax Administration, Audit Team St. Maarten (ATS/SZV), and Customs, with support from the Police Force and Coast Guard where needed.

The focus will be on detecting labor violations, illegal employment, unsafe working conditions, tax evasion, and other non compliance issues. Sectors such as construction, hospitality, and retail will receive particular attention, as these areas often employ vulnerable workers at greater risk of exploitation.

“Work should never come at the cost of safety or dignity. Our goal is to ensure that all workers—local and migrant alike—are treated fairly and protected under the law,” the government said in its announcement.

Beyond enforcement, the campaign also emphasizes education. Outreach materials in multiple languages will be distributed to both employers and employees, outlining key rights, responsibilities, and steps to achieve compliance. Authorities are encouraging voluntary cooperation before penalties are imposed.

The inspections begin this month and will continue throughout the year.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/government-launches-joint-inspections-to-protect-workers-and-enforce-compliance