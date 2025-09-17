Government looks to appoint new members to existing GEBE Board | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Government of St. Maarten will move to appoint three to four new members to the current board of utilities company GEBE, following weeks of tension between Prime Minister Luc Mercelina and the existing board. Despite a formal request from the Prime Minister for the sitting members to tender their resignation voluntarily, the board has declined to do so.

The matter is expected to be formally addressed at a scheduled shareholder’s meeting on Thursday, September 18, where the appointment of the new members will be tabled. The government’s plan is to expand the board beyond its current four members. It is also known that the term of one of the sitting members is set to expire soon, further opening the way for changes at the board level.

This development comes against the backdrop of the Prime Minister’s earlier attempt to secure the board’s voluntary resignation. In a written response, the board rejected his request, arguing that the issues cited by the Prime Minister related to management responsibilities, not the board’s duties. The board further asserted that while each member could individually resign, none intended to do so. They informed the Prime Minister that if he wished to proceed, he must do so through the courts and in accordance with corporate law.

The Prime Minister has since made clear that he was prepared to pursue legal action to hold the board accountable for its oversight responsibilities. Whether the PM is still pursuing that course or has received different legal advice, could not be ascertained at present.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/government-looks-to-appoint-new-members-to-existing-gebe-board