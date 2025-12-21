Government opens bidding process for garbage collection contractors | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Government of St. Maarten, through the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) and its Department of Infrastructure Management, has officially opened the bidding process for new contractors to provide island-wide solid waste collection services.

The public tender covers a multi-year period and seeks qualified contractors to deliver comprehensive garbage collection and related services in support of public health, environmental protection, and the upkeep of public spaces across St. Maarten.

The selected contractor or contractors will be responsible for solid waste collection operations, upkeep of collective garbage collection points, removal of loose waste along main roads, placement and management of waste bins, and public communication on collection schedules. Contractors will also be expected to support public awareness initiatives and submit regular progress reports to ensure service quality and accountability.

Tender documents will be available as of Friday, December 19, 2025, upon payment of a non-refundable fee of ANG 360 at the Receiver’s Office. Proof of payment must be submitted to vromi.publictenders@sintmaartengov.org to receive the official tender package.

A mandatory information meeting for interested bidders will be held on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at the Ministry of VROMI, Department of Infrastructure Management, Soualiga Boulevard #1, Philipsburg. Minutes of the meeting and any related amendments will be shared electronically with registered participants ahead of the submission deadline.

Completed bids must be submitted in sealed envelopes clearly marked “Solid Waste Collection Services 2026–2029” no later than 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at the Ministry of VROMI. Submissions received after the deadline will not be considered, and access to the tender hall will close promptly at the stated time. Contractors previously received 5-year contracts from government. This new process mentions a three-year period.

Bidders are required to submit all documentation as outlined in the tender package and information meeting minutes. Only complete and compliant submissions will be evaluated. The Government of St. Maarten encourages qualified waste management service providers to participate in this bidding process, which is aimed at strengthening waste collection services and improving environmental management across the island.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/government-opens-bidding-process-for-garbage-collection-contractors