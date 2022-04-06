Government opens condolence book for Marcia Offerman | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURBG: In connection with the passing of civil servant Ms. Marcia Offerman a condolence-memorial book has been opened to the public.

The condolence-memorial book will be available daily from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Government Administration Building on Pond Island until Thursday, April 14. Civil servants can sign the condolence book at any time throughout the day.

Ms. Offerman worked as an “Administratief medewerker A,” within the department of “Comptabiliteit,” and was an employee at the Ministry of Finance.

She will be remembered as a warm-hearted, energetic and compassionate civil servant, always willing to provide service to the citizens of St. Maarten. May she rest in eternal peace.

The post Government opens condolence book for Marcia Offerman appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/04/06/government-opens-condolence-book-for-marcia-offerman/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/04/06/government-opens-condolence-book-for-marcia-offerman/