Government opens condolence book in memory of Alfonso R. Blijden | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: On Wednesday, June 1, at 12:00 pm, a condolence-memorial book will be opened to the public in connection with the passing of avid historian, senior civil servant, and community leader Alfonso R. Blijden.

From Thursday onwards, the condolence-memorial book will be open daily from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm at the Government Administration Building on Pond Island until Monday, June 6. Civil servants can sign the condolence book at any time throughout the day.

Mr. Blijden began his career in government as an Archive Officer in 1987, under the leadership of the late Louis Duzanson, and continued to develop his career in government as a very knowledgeable and dedicated civil servant earning his bachelors degree in Public Administration in 2007.

As an expert in his field, he transitioned towards Senior Archive Officer and Application Manager for the Department of Records and Information Management (DIV) in 2013,and continued to serve even during his health challenges out of a deep and abiding passion for his vocation.

Mr. Blijden will be dearly missed by by his wife, daughters, family, dear colleagues throughout the organization and it’s various stakeholders, and his many friends. He will forever be remembered as hard-working, dedicated, and committed to learning and sharing the history of St. Martin.

