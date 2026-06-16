Government presents 2026 budget with Cg 647.1 million in income and Cg 635.9 million in operating expenditures | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Government of St. Maarten has presented its 2026 country budget, setting total income for the year at Cg 647,140,798 and total operating expenditures at Cg 635,928,363.

The 2026 budget also includes Cg 164,591,809 in capital investments, while loans to third parties are set at Cg 5,280,000. The Minister of Finance is also authorized to enter into loan agreements for capital investments up to Cg 42,111,184.

According to the budget outline, the consolidated ministerial budget for 2026 amounts to Cg 608 million, distributed across seven ministries. The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport carries the largest share of the ministerial budget, with Cg 126 million, representing 21 percent of the total. The Ministry of Justice follows with Cg 114 million, or 19 percent.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor is budgeted at Cg 109 million, representing 18 percent of the ministerial total. The Ministry of Finance is allocated Cg 91 million, or 15 percent, while the Ministry of General Affairs is allocated Cg 90 million, also representing 15 percent.

The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication is budgeted at Cg 41 million, or 7 percent, while the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure is allocated Cg 37 million, representing 6 percent of the consolidated ministerial budget.

On the income side, Government projects Cg 478 million from taxes, Cg 16 million from permits, Cg 62 million from fees and concessions, and Cg 91 million from other income sources. Combined, these revenue categories form the projected Cg 647 million in total income for 2026.

The 2026 budget is presented as the first phase of a more policy-driven budget approach. Government states that the budget is intended to better connect public spending to policy goals, national priorities and measurable government action. This approach is designed to improve transparency, strengthen accountability and give Parliament and the public a clearer view of not only what Government spends, but why it spends it.

The budget framework is organized around the ministries and their core policy intentions for 2026. General Affairs will focus on strengthening governance, public service coordination, digital government, external relations and national resilience. Finance will prioritize fiscal stability, tax administration, financial management and supervision of the financial sector.

Justice will focus on public safety, law enforcement, detention capacity and the rule of law. Public Health, Social Development and Labor will focus on healthcare, social protection, labor market policy and public health resilience. Education, Culture, Youth and Sport will invest in human capital development, education quality, youth empowerment, culture and sports infrastructure.

The Ministry of TEATT will focus on economic diversification, consumer protection, regulatory enforcement, data-driven governance, tourism development and institutional strengthening. VROMI will focus on spatial planning, infrastructure development, housing, environmental protection and improved service delivery.

Government also places the 2026 budget within the broader framework of St. Maarten’s National Development Vision 2020 to 2030 and the governing program for 2025 to 2028. These policy frameworks identify priorities such as governance reform, improved public services, digitalization, social protection, environmental sustainability and inclusive economic growth.

The budget document notes that St. Maarten’s economy is expected to continue growing in 2026, though at a more moderate pace. It references projections of real economic growth of approximately 2 percent, with inflation expected to decline to around 2.0 to 2.2 percent. The public debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to remain around 41 to 42 percent, supporting overall macroeconomic stability.

At the same time, Government acknowledges that St. Maarten remains vulnerable to external risks beyond its control. These include global political tensions, changes in energy and food prices, tighter international financial conditions and climate-related shocks. These risks continue to influence inflation, tourism, construction costs and the need for careful financial planning.

The budget also recognizes internal challenges, including capacity constraints within the public sector, limited specialized personnel and the difficulty of managing complex reform and investment programs. Government states that these realities require careful prioritization, realistic planning and better alignment between policy ambitions and execution capacity.

Social pressures also remain a concern. Rising living costs, affordable housing challenges, demand for better public services and the need to strengthen social protection continue to place pressure on Government’s limited budget space.

Government describes the 2026 budget as an important step toward more transparent, responsible and policy-based financial management. The intention is to move away from presenting the budget only as financial figures and toward a model that more clearly connects money to priorities, programs, performance and results.

Looking ahead, Government says the 2027 budget cycle will build further on this approach, with a stronger focus on multi-year planning, measurable goals and improved coordination between ministries. The long-term aim is to make the national budget a stronger tool for guiding national development, improving public services and strengthening confidence in the management of public finances.

The 2026 budget therefore represents both a financial plan and a policy framework for the year ahead, setting out how Government intends to allocate public resources while managing economic risk, social demand and institutional capacity.

Compared to the 2025 draft budget at Cg 574 million in income and Cg 572 million in expenditure, the 2026 budget reflects a larger financial framework, with income projected at Cg 647.1 million and operating expenditures set at Cg 635.9 million.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/government-presents-2026-budget-with-cg-647-1-million-in-income-and-cg-635-9-million-in-operating-expenditures