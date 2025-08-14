Government seeks partners to expand school and community meal programs | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), is reaching out to all non-governmental organizations (NGOs), businesses, and private individuals who are currently involved in, or have previously contributed to, meal programs on Sint Maarten.

This outreach forms part of an initiative to gain a clearer understanding of all community-led efforts supporting the well-being of children and vulnerable groups through school and community-based meal programs. The effort follows a motion brought forward and approved in Parliament by Member of Parliament S.D.M. Roseburg.

The Ministry of VSA emphasized the importance of community collaboration, noting that these contributions are vital in ensuring that no child or vulnerable person goes without a nutritious meal. “Your input is valued and appreciated, and it will help the Ministry and Government strengthen cooperation and future planning in this critical area,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry is requesting that all responses be submitted by Friday, August 22, 2025. Those interested in contributing information are asked to contact:

Jamie.Mourillon@sintmaartengov.org

Jonelle.Jones@sintmaartengov.org

MP Roseburg's motion, which was passed 14–1 in Parliament during the 2025 budget debate, centers on school nutrition and seeks to support and strengthen the government’s breakfast program for vulnerable students across Sint Maarten. While both ECYS and VSA have demonstrated commitment to this initiative, including through recent cross-border collaborations with their French-side counterparts, MP Roseburg underscored the urgent need for structured intervention.

Many children on the island rely on school-based breakfast programs as a primary source of daily nutrition, which directly influences their ability to focus, learn, and develop. In response, the motion requests the allocation of XCG 50,000 from the Department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs, within the VSA Ministry, to implement supplementary breakfast services for the 2025–2026 academic year. This funding targets children who are currently underserved or at risk of being excluded from existing programs, acting as a bridging measure until a permanent, fully funded solution is established.

The motion further mandates that both ministries report jointly to Parliament on the rollout, implementation, and effectiveness of the breakfast initiative, including tracking the number of children reached and assessing its impact on school performance and well-being.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/government-seeks-partners-to-expand-school-and-community-meal-programs