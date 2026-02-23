Government starts early childhood curriculum guidelines development | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Government of Sint Maarten has commenced the development of national Early Childhood Development (ECD) Curriculum Guidelines for daycare centers, marking a significant step toward enhancing early learning for young children.

The development of the curriculum guidelines is spearheaded by the Department of Youth and funded by the Tijdelijke Werkorganisatie, Ministerie van Binnenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties (TWO). This initiative forms part of the broader education reforms under the Country Package agreement between Sint Maarten and the Netherlands. The guidelines will assist caregivers in implementing age-appropriate, play based activities that support children’s learning, social skills, and overall development.

This initiative supports updates to daycare legislation and builds upon the approved National ECD Minimum Standards. Together, these steps contribute to better quality care, clearer standards, and healthier environments for young children.

Daycare centers, educators, and other stakeholders will be consulted during the development process to ensure the guidelines are practical and reflect the local context.

The Government remains committed to investing in early childhood development, recognizing that strong foundations in the early years are essential for lifelong learning.

The Government has also adopted and published St. Maarten’s first comprehensive Early Childhood Services Standards in the National Gazette, establishing the legal baseline for all licensed early childhood facilities serving children aged four and under.

eveloped jointly by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development & Labor, with input from sector stakeholders, the standards set minimum requirements for licensing, staffing ratios, staff qualifications, child protection, health and safety, nutrition, inclusive education, parental engagement, and monitoring. The framework includes background checks and health screenings, pediatric first aid certification, written operational policies, and annual inspections, with enforcement measures that can include loss of license for non-compliant facilities.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/government-starts-early-childhood-curriculum-guidelines-development