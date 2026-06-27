Government to commemorate 163rd anniversary of the abolition of slavery at Belvedere Plantation | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Government of St. Maarten, through the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, will commemorate the 163rd Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery with the official Emancipation Day ceremony on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at the historic Belvedere Plantation on Oyster Pond Road.

The official ceremony will take place from 8:00am to 10:00am and will include official addresses, poetry, cultural song and dance performances, information tours and a historical presentation on the Belvedere Plantation.

Residents and visitors are invited to attend the ceremony. Due to limited parking at the venue, a special shuttle bus service will be available from the Belvedere Residential Housing roundabout to transport attendees to and from the ceremony.

Each year, the Department of Culture organizes the Emancipation Day ceremony at different locations across the island as part of its ongoing effort to raise awareness, preserve historical memory and bring the community together in reflection. The commemoration serves as a moment for the people of St. Maarten to honor the experiences of their ancestors, reflect on the atrocities and inhumane conditions of slavery, and recognize the lasting impact of that history on present and future generations.

This year’s commemoration is being held under the theme“Buss di chain & free your…”The theme encourages the community to reflect on the impact of slavery, not only as a historical reality, but also as an experience that continues to shape identity, memory, culture and the collective journey toward healing and empowerment.

The 2026 Emancipation Day ceremony has been made possible in part through collaboration with the Slavery Memorial Committee and the St. Maarten Development Fund, which have partnered with the Department of Culture within MECYS.

The Belvedere Plantation, which is listed on St. Maarten’s official Monument List, is regarded as one of the island’s most important cultural and historical sites. The plantation’s main house is estimated to have been built around 1840. Research at the site indicates that two sugar factories once existed on the plantation, one of which was located in close proximity to the main house.

The selection of Belvedere Plantation as this year’s venue gives the commemoration additional historical significance. The site provides an appropriate setting for reflection, remembrance and education, while also underscoring the importance of preserving St. Maarten’s cultural heritage for future generations.

In early December 2025, Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs Jr. and Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa D. Gumbs announced the finalization of the purchase of “Belvedere Remainder,” a total land area of 288,402 square meters, equivalent to 71.3 acres or 28.8 hectares.

The property has been divided into two parcels: Belvedere Remainder North and Belvedere Remainder South. The second parcel, Belvedere Remainder South, consisting of 158,183 square meters, has been allocated to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport.

Minister Gumbs said the intention is to ensure that restoration projects are prioritized and that the development of Belvedere South is strictly aimed at the preservation and promotion of St. Maarten’s cultural heritage.

Emancipation Day is commemorated annually on July 1 and was the first public holiday established by the Parliament of St. Maarten after the country attained its status within the Kingdom of the Netherlands on October 10, 2010.

The Ministry encourages the public to attend and participate in this year’s commemoration as St. Maarten honors the memory of its ancestors, reflects on the legacy of slavery and continues the work of preserving and promoting its cultural heritage.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/government-to-commemorate-163rd-anniversary-of-the-abolition-of-slavery-at-belvedere-plantation