Government to Match $30,000 contribution for Emancipation Day | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs has announced that Emancipation Day 2026 will be supported by a $30,000 contribution from the Kingdom Slavery Memorial Committee, with Government set to match the amount as part of preparations for the national commemoration.

Emancipation Day, observed annually on July 1, marks the abolition of slavery on the Dutch side of the island. Minister Gumbs said the 2026 program is being organized through collaboration between the Department of Culture, the St. Maarten Development Fund, and the Kingdom Slavery Memorial Committee.

According to the Minister, the Committee has committed $30,000 toward the organization of the 2026 activities. Government will match that contribution, creating a combined funding base to support the development of a meaningful program for the public.

“Emancipation Day is actually being organized through collaboration with the Department of Culture, SMDF and the Kingdom Slavery Memorial Committee,” Minister Gumbs said. “That committee has committed $30,000 in funds to organizing the 2026 Emancipation Day, which government will match.”

Minister Gumbs said she is looking forward to seeing the type of program and cultural content that will be developed for the commemoration. She noted that Emancipation Day provides an opportunity for the country to reflect on history, honor the memory of those who endured slavery, and strengthen public understanding of freedom, heritage and identity.

The Minister said the observance remains one of St. Maarten’s important national moments, particularly because it connects the present generation with the lived history of the island and the wider region. She said commemorations such as Emancipation Day should not only be ceremonial, but should also serve as moments of education, reflection and cultural expression.

The 2026 program is expected to bring together government, cultural organizations and community partners to help shape activities that are respectful, informative and accessible to the public.

Minister Gumbs said the Department of Culture and its partners are working on the content of the commemoration and that more details will be shared as planning advances.

The Minister also noted that the Ministry is reviewing how national days of celebration and commemoration can be approached in more practical and economical ways, while still giving them the attention and respect they deserve.

She said this approach will be reflected in upcoming national observances, including Flag Day and Emancipation Day, as the Ministry continues to work with partners to promote history, culture and national awareness.

“I’m very excited to see what kind of program and content the Department of Culture and the organizations that they collaborate with have come up with to commemorate Emancipation Day for 2026,” Minister Gumbs said.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/government-to-match-30-000-contribution-for-emancipation-day