Governor Baly announces speakers for the 2025 Governor’s Symposium | The Peoples Tribune

HARBOUR VIEW, GREAT BAY–Governor of Sint Maarten, His Excellency A.G. Baly, LL.M., today announced the speakers for the 12th Annual Governor’s Symposium.

The distinguished group of experts who will address this year’s event, themed “15 Years of Constitutional Autonomy: Achievements, Lessons, and Prospects,” represents diverse fields including law, governance, economics, and social development. The Symposium will take place on Friday, October 10, 2025, at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in Cupecoy. The distinguished group of experts for this year's Symposium include:

𝐌𝐫. 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐥𝐲𝐧 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬, a legal scholar, and Lieutenant Governor of the former Island Territory of Sint Maarten (2000–2010), continues to contribute to national institutions through leadership roles at the Progress Committee, the Sint Maarten Volunteer Corps Foundation (VKS), and the General Pension Fund of Sint Maarten (APS). His career reflects decades of dedication to good governance, public service, and civic resilience.

𝐌𝐫𝐬. 𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐑. 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝-𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭, member of the Council of Advice of Sint Maarten, is a constitutional and administrative law specialist. She previously served as Secretary General of Parliament and played a key role in the legislative process leading up to and following Sint Maarten’s constitutional transition in 2010.

𝐌𝐫. 𝐉𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚, Economic Analysis and Research Specialist at the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS), focuses on Sint Maarten’s real sector and macroeconomic outlook. He has previously served as a senior policy advisor to the Government of Sint Maarten and contributes to regional economic research and IMF consultations.

𝐌𝐬. 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐚 𝐕𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧, Managing Director of Tackling Law and former policy advisor at the Social Economic Council, is a researcher and cultural advocate whose work bridges governance, heritage, and civic engagement. She is also the co-host of Mele, Sint Maarten’s first historical podcast exploring local history and identity.

𝐌𝐬. 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐖𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐞, Crown-appointed member of the Social Economic Council (SER), former Minister Plenipotentiary, and Member of the Second Chamber of the Netherlands, is known for her leadership in both Sint Maarten and the Netherlands. She currently serves in various supervisory and advisory capacities, including at the Netherlands Film Fund and Qredits, advancing social innovation and cultural collaboration across the Kingdom.

𝐌𝐬. 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐡 𝐒. 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬, Senior Director of Caribbean Government Relations at Adtalem Global Education, with over 15 years of experience in regional policy and diplomacy as the former Head of the Department of Foreign Relations of the Government of Sint Maarten will moderate the panel discussion and public engagement session. Panelists will reflect on Sint Maarten’s 15-year constitutional journey, highlight lessons learned, and share insights for the country’s path forward.

As in previous years, attendance at the Symposium is by invitation only. However, the public is encouraged to join the conversation virtually. The event will be livestreamed on the Governor’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel on Friday, October 10, 2025, starting at 8:30 a.m. In-person registration for invited guests begins at 8:00 a.m. promptly. Virtual viewers are encouraged to log on a few minutes early to ensure access.

Interested parties who wish to attend the Symposium may submit their requests for attendance via email to kabinet@kabgsxm.com

or through the Governor’s official Facebook page.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/governor-baly-announces-speakers-for-the-2025-governors-symposium