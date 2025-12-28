Governor Baly Meets Governor’s Symposium Youth Creative Vision Contest Winners | The Peoples Tribune

HARBOUR VIEW–On Friday, December 19, 2025, His Excellency Governor Ajamu G. Baly met with the winner and finalists of the Youth Creative Vision Contest, organized in connection with the 2025 Governor’s Symposium under the theme“15 Years of Constitutional Autonomy: Achievements, Lessons and Prospects.”The informal meeting took place at the Cabinet of the Governor in Harbour View.

The contest invited students to share their vision for the future of St. Maarten, drawing inspiration from lessons of the past and present. Submissions were presented in the form of poems, short essays, videos, or songs.

Following careful evaluation based on creativity, originality, relevance to the theme, and overall quality, Mr. Joshua Alexander of the Learning Unlimited Preparatory School was awarded first place for his essay“Constitutional Autonomy.”Ms. Terriann Buckley of the St. Maarten Academy Vocational Business Campus received second place for her essay“The Future of St. Maarten,”while Ms. Aljenée Henry of the St. Maarten Academy earned third place for her poem“St. Maarten’s Awaited Journey.”The winners were announced during the Governor’s Symposium held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

During the meeting, the students shared their experiences researching and preparing their submissions and underscored the need for increased civic education and greater emphasis on St. Maarten’s history within school curricula. They also had the opportunity to ask questions about the role of the Governor and his outlook on the country’s future.

Governor Baly emphasized the importance of youth involvement in the continued development of St. Maarten. The students shared their hopes and aspirations for the country’s present and future, and the Governor encouraged Mr. Alexander, Ms. Buckley, and Ms. Henry to remain actively engaged and to continue contributing to St. Maarten.

In photo (l–r), standing:Mr. Garrick Richardson (Chair, Governor’s Symposium 2025), Mr. Joshua Alexander, His Excellency Mr. Ajamu G. Baly (Governor of St. Maarten), Ms. Terriann Buckley, Ms. Aljenée Henry.

