Govt announces the establishment of the National Child Protection Platform | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Government of Sint Maarten announces the official establishment of the National Child Protection Platform (NCPP), a national coordination mechanism created to strengthen how St. Maarten prevents and responds to child abuse, neglect, exploitation, and other forms of harm to children. The establishment of the NCPP was facilitated by the Department of Youth (DoY) within the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport (MECYS), in close collaboration with key partners from within the ministry as well as the ministries of Justice and Public Health, Social Development and Labour.

The NCPP brings together the relevant ministries and key child protection partners under one structured platform to improve coordination, accountability, and action across the child protection system. Its focus is to ensure that children are safer, that support is easier to access, and that agencies work together more effectively when concerns arise.

The NCPP will focus on practical system improvements, including:

Improving coordination and case-response pathways between agencies and service providers;

Supporting national safeguarding approaches (including guidance, implementation support, and compliance monitoring where applicable);

Strengthening prevention initiatives, public awareness, and child safety education;

Advising on policy and legislative alignment to ensure the child protection system is clear and effective; and

Tracking implementation progress through structured reporting and follow-up actions.

The NCPP will be led by two key bodies:

Child Protection Steering Committee (CPSC):Responsible for strategic and managerial oversight, governance, and advocacy for child protection policies and initiatives, and for guiding national priorities.

Child Protection Working Group (CPWG):Responsible for operational coordination, implementation of strategies, the development of annual work plans, and strengthening collaboration among child protection service providers.

In line with meaningful youth participation, the NCPP will be supported by a Youth Sounding Board, to provide guidance on youth-related child protection matters.

The Government would like to emphasize that child protection is a shared responsibility and requires strong collaboration between public institutions, community organizations, schools, care providers, and families.

Members of the public who suspect a child may be at risk are encouraged to report concerns through the appropriate channels and to seek guidance from relevant social support services.

Further information about the NCPP’s structure, participating entities, and implementation milestones will be shared as the work progresses.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/govt-announces-the-establishment-of-the-national-child-protection-platform