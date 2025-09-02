Govt. contracts Ernst & Young to conduct financial and operational audit on SOG | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The government of St. Maarten has commissioned a operational and financial audit of Stichting Overheidsgebouwen (SOG). Meant as a quick scan effort, the scope covers all aspects of SOG's governance and its oversight of the Jocelyn Arndell festival Village, the Simpsonbay Fish Market and other relevant activities.

SOG has been requested to cooperate with contracted firm Ernst & Young (EY) in providing documents to facilitate a operational review, a financial analysis and full review of contracts.

Prior to this latest instruction, the government of St. Maarten on May 5, 2025 instructed the current board of SOG to facilitate the change of the foundation's board by July 1, and guide its transition for a period of three months.

SOG, through its supervisory board, issued a response to the government on June 12. While The Peoples’ Tribune has insight into this correspondence, we are not comfortable with publishing just insight if its contents at this time.

It is understood, however, that SOG grounded its reply in the legal framework governing its operations, despite being a government-established foundation or ZBO (Zelfstandige Bestuursorganen) or independent administrative bodies, entities that perform public tasks with a measure of operational and legal autonomy.

SOG has also proceeded to contract BDO Dutch Caribbean to initiate and conduct a recruitment process for new board members. This has reportedly irked the government as this is an open external recruitment while government prefer an internal process. Despite this however, the government has allowed the process to run unimpeded. It should be noted that any preferred internal candidate may also apply.

Political responsibility for SOG falls under the Prime Minister of St. Maarten.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/govt-contracts-ernst-young-to-conduct-financial-and-operational-audit-on-sog