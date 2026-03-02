Govt Denies Reports of Immigration action during Dominican Independence Day Parade | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY, St. Maarten, Concerns were raised on Sunday by several members of the public, particularly within the Dominican community, following reports that immigration checks may have been carried out during the Dominican Republic Independence Day parade. The parade is part of the annual "Semana Dominicana" events.

According to eyewitness accounts and images and videos circulating on social media, an immigration vehicle and law enforcement personnel were seen interacting with individuals along the parade route. Some onlookers also believed that individuals may have been taken away after being seen entering official vehicles. These reports prompted shock and disappointment among members of the Dominican community, who questioned why such actions would occur during a major cultural celebration.

Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling was contacted for comment regarding the matter. In response, her cabinet issued a statement denying that any immigration operation was conducted in connection with the event.

According to a press statement from the Ministry, the Ministry can confirm that two Venezuelan nationals were detained yesterday. Their apprehension was the result of a routine patrol conducted independently of the parade activities. The timing was coincidental and not connected to the celebration in any way. One of the individuals detained had previously evaded Immigration authorities in the past and has since been actively sought.

“The Ministry confirms that reports circulating about Immigration conducting operations or checks during the Dominican Republic Independence Day parade are false. No such planned operation was scheduled in connection with the parade. We understand that events of this nature are important cultural celebrations within our community, and there was no targeted action linked to the parade,” the statement said.

The ministry’s response seeks to address public concern following the circulation of the reports and to clarify that no planned immigration action was tied to the parade.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/govt-denies-reports-of-immigration-action-during-dominican-independence-day-parade