Govt. in advanced discussions with Planet Hollywood developers | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Since the publication of a report inThe Peoples' Tribunelast Friday, September 26, the Government of St. Maarten has intensified discussions with the developers of the planned Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. Both the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) and the Minister of Finance have been directly engaged, with talks now at an elevated stage.

It is understood that the developers are still awaiting several key issues to be finalized in writing. These include the publication of necessary permits and the extension of a tax holiday regime, granted by the previous administration. While the exemption has not yet expired, the lengthy timeline of the project has led developers to formally request an extension. The Ministry of Finance has confirmed that this advice is currently being processed by Fiscal Affairs, and any decision must await the outcome of that review.

The sequencing remains important. Developers are eager for the Ministry of VROMI to complete its part before or at the same time that an extension to its tax holiday is formally granted, in order to avoid triggering the countdown of the tax holiday before construction is ready to begin.

Developers have expressed understanding of the process but remain insistent that all outstanding permissions and agreements be secured. They point to previous legal challenges as well as public statements by the Ministry of VROMI stressing the importance of complete and correct paperwork. While they acknowledge that an amendment request is pending, they note that no communication had taken place since November 2024 until renewed attention was drawn by last week’s media coverage. They stress that an expedited process is essential to protect confidence in the multi-million-dollar investment and to ensure this project does not slip away.

The Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino project, planned for the former site of the Great Bay Beach Resort, represents an estimated USD 200 million investment. It is projected to generate hundreds of construction jobs and approximately 550 permanent jobs once operational, in addition to indirect economic spin-offs across the tourism sector. Developers propose a sustainable solution for employee parking through an off-site shuttle system, a request that has been under review since late 2024.

Industry stakeholders warn that without progress, the site risks remaining dormant, and St. Maarten could lose a transformational project with lasting benefits for employment, tourism competitiveness, and government revenue.

The Ministers of VROMI and Finance have pledged to maintain open channels with the developers to bring the permitting and fiscal matters to a resolution as quickly as possible.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/govt-in-advanced-discussions-with-planet-hollywood-developers