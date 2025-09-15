Govt. invites proposals to guide harbor concession and strategic development | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Government of Sint Maarten, through the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunications (TEATT), has officially launched a call (public tender) for qualified firms to submit proposals for an independent advisory project concerning the future of Port St. Maarten.

The project, titled “Independent Advisory on Harbor Concession, Corporate Governance, and Strategic Positioning”, seeks an independent adviser to conduct an in-depth analysis of the existing concession agreement currently held by the Sint Maarten Harbour Holding Company N.V.

The St. Maarten Harbor is one of the country’s most vital pieces of infrastructure, serving as the gateway for cruise tourism as well as the primary entry point for imports of consumer goods. With the concessionaire requesting an extension of the concession term, the Government wishes to be guided by objective and well-substantiated analysis before making a decision.

The selected adviser will be tasked with reviewing the current concession, evaluating governance and operations, analyzing strategic options for both cruise and cargo operations, and assessing the financial and risk implications of an extension. The findings will help ensure that future decisions by the Government, as shareholder through the Minister of TEATT, are transparent, competitive, and aligned with the long-term interests of the country.

This process is essential to ensure that future plans at Port St. Maarten align with the Government’s broader objectives for national development. As the shareholder representative, the Minister will likely seek the streamlining of a new concession to meet both current realities and future projections in cruise tourism and cargo handling, ensuring that Port St. Maarten remains a driver of economic growth and resilience.

Interested firms may obtain the Terms of Reference from the Ministry of TEATT by emailing project coordinator Otmar.Jonis@sintmaartengov.org

The deadlines are as follows:

Submission of questions: September 11, 2025, at 3:00 p.m.

Submission of proposals: September 19, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/govt-invites-proposals-to-guide-harbor-concession-and-strategic-development