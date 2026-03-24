Govt launches e-services and data exchange platform in St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Government of St. Maarten has officially launched the E-Services and Data Exchange Platform, a major component of the Digital Government Transformation Project (DGTP), marking an important step in the modernization of public service delivery.

The launch took place on Friday at the Government Administration Building and brought together members of the Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina, along with Secretary Generals and key stakeholders from various ministries, departments, and agencies. The initiative is designed to improve access to government services and strengthen data exchange, or interoperability, across government institutions.

The project includes the design and development of selected high-demand digital services, which will be made accessible through multiple channels, including an online portal. It also provides for the implementation of an interoperability platform that will connect six government registries, allowing for secure and standardized data exchange between institutions.

Through this initiative, access to civil registry, national identification, and business registration services is expected to improve. The platform will also support data sharing among government entities and be backed by national digital identity solutions, including eID and eSignature.

The formal kickoff meeting served to align stakeholders and present the roadmap for implementation. Representatives of registry application vendors also participated in the session, reflecting the collaborative approach needed to ensure the project’s success.

During the event, the Digital Leadership Team introduced the project’s implementation partner, Orange Business Development Ltd. of Bangladesh. Project Manager Shamim Hossain presented the project scope and outlined the strategic approach for implementation, using local scenarios to illustrate the expected benefits. Senior Policy Officer and Work-stream 3 Project Manager under the Digital Leadership Team, Chard Charles, provided an overview of the roadmap and key milestones, while also outlining the roles and expectations of stakeholders and stressing the need for continued support across government.

Prime Minister Mercelina officially opened the event and commended the Digital Leadership Team for its continued commitment to improving public service delivery. He emphasized the importance of developing a digital government model suited to St. Maarten’s specific needs while ensuring that services remain inclusive and accessible to all citizens, including seniors and persons with disabilities.

Director of the National Recovery Program Bureau, Claret Connor, noted that significant groundwork had already been completed ahead of the project launch.

“Even prior to reaching this stage, the project has already established critical groundwork, including the formation of the Digital Leadership Team, the development of a national digital strategy for both Government and country, the implementation of E-VROMI, cybersecurity training initiatives, ongoing legislative updates, and the design of a digital identification system (e-ID). A digital government transformation is inherently complex, comprising multiple interconnected components that must align effectively to achieve the desired outcomes,” Connor stated.

The launch of the E-Services and Data Exchange Platform marks the start of a coordinated effort to build a more efficient, transparent, and citizen-focused government. It also lays the foundation for the delivery of the platform’s expected functions and long-term benefits for the people of St. Maarten.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/govt-launches-e-services-and-data-exchange-platform-in-st-maarten