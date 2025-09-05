Govt., NRPB moves forward with modern Mental Health Care Center | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, has announced major progress in the Mental Health Project (MHP), an initiative that will deliver Sint Maarten’s first modern, comprehensive mental health care center in Sint Johns. The project is designed to transform mental health services by creating a facility that is accessible, community-based, and welcoming, while also reflecting the island’s culture and identity.

The new center is being developed as a safe, inclusive space where residents can seek care without stigma. Unlike traditional institutions, it is intended to feel like a place of comfort and belonging, with creative and therapeutic spaces, indoor and outdoor green areas, and Caribbean art incorporated into the design. Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2026, with completion targeted for the summer of 2027.

Community stakeholder consultation sessions are ongoing, including general public sessions this week.

Once completed, the facility will provide a wide range of services including daycare, crisis care, house visits and walk-ins, and both child and adult psychiatry and psychology. It will also accommodate short-term and long-term stays, supported by features such as therapeutic kitchens and gardens, creative and recreational areas, spaces for education and community activities, observation rooms for children, and specialized areas for family, group, and occupational therapy. The center will also include a coffee shop, onsite security, and separate access for different client groups to ensure privacy and comfort.

The goals of the Mental Health Project go beyond building a facility. It seeks to strengthen referral systems, train more professionals, and improve service management through a national strategic action plan. The project also emphasizes open conversations about mental health, broad community outreach, and public education campaigns to normalize care and reduce stigma. Training will be provided for doctors, nurses, and care workers in prevention, early intervention, and community approaches, ensuring a more coordinated and effective mental health system.

The benefits for the community will be substantial. Residents will have faster access to care in times of crisis and more options available on the island, reducing the need to seek treatment abroad. The facility will also serve as a hub for community connection and rehabilitation, offering creative spaces where people can meet, train, and support one another. By the end of the project, Sint Maarten will have not only a fully operational facility but also a trained workforce skilled in prevention and treatment, stronger systems for coordination across health and social sectors, and new tools for sustainable planning, monitoring, and budgeting.

A key aspect of the initiative is making mental health easier to understand. The project promotes the idea that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness, and that support should be available not only in times of crisis but also as part of managing daily life. With this facility and its services, mental health will be treated as an essential part of overall well-being, much like physical health.

To ensure safety and accountability, the NRPB has developed an Environmental and Social Management Framework (ESMF) for the project. This framework sets out strict standards to minimize disruption to the community, including proper disposal of construction debris, controls for noise and dust, and the requirement for workers to wear protective equipment. No work will take place at night, and a strict code of conduct will ensure professionalism in all interactions with the community.

Transparency and feedback are also central to the project. The NRPB has established a complaints procedure to allow residents to raise concerns or share feedback. Complaints can be submitted by letter, email, or through the NRPB website, and all will be addressed fairly and efficiently to ensure effective resolutions.

The Mental Health Project is being implemented by the NRPB in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), and is funded by the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.

For more information, residents may contact the Mental Health Project Team at 1-721-542-8886 ext. 163/175, by email at mentalhealth@nrpbsxm.org

, or by visiting the NRPB office at #57 Walter J.A. Nisbet Road in Philipsburg. Additional updates are available online at www.nrpbsxm.org

.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/govt-nrpb-moves-forward-with-modern-mental-health-care-center