Govt. reports results from joint tax compliance project | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Government of St. Maarten has reported strong results from its Joint Tax Compliance Initiative, including the delivery of 2,253 compliance letters, 392 taxpayer submissions with supporting documentation, 388 company files referred for review, and preliminary improvements in revenue collections across several major tax categories.

The initiative, conducted between February and April 2026, was aimed at improving taxpayer engagement, strengthening compliance administration, updating taxpayer records, and supporting more accurate revenue collection.

A total of 30 professionals were deployed across nine districts to engage businesses and taxpayers on outstanding declarations, unpaid obligations, missing filings, and record discrepancies.

Key outcomes included 392 taxpayer submissions containing supporting documentation, 388 company files referred for review, 286 files fully processed, and 106 files remaining under active review.

The project also resulted in important administrative updates, including new registrations, deregistrations, salary adjustments, and corrections to employer and taxpayer records. More than 200 changes were identified and verified across over 100 employers, underscoring the importance of keeping taxpayer and employer data accurate and current.

The initiative was led by Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs in collaboration with SZV Deputy Director Elton Felisie. It was carried out through a coordinated effort involving SBAB, ATS, and tax compliance specialists from St. Maarten and Curaçao.

Minister Gumbs said the project showed that compliance enforcement and taxpayer support can work hand in hand.

“This initiative demonstrates that compliance is most effective when government and taxpayers work together. Many individuals and businesses responded constructively, corrected inaccuracies, and regularized their positions, contributing to a stronger and more sustainable future for St. Maarten,” Gumbs said.

SZV Deputy Director Elton Felisie also pointed to the importance of cooperation between agencies.

“These outcomes underscore the value of cooperation between institutions and the importance of maintaining accurate taxpayer information to support the effective administration of tax and social insurance obligations,” Felisie said.

Preliminary indicators show positive improvements in both compliance and revenue performance compared to the same period in 2025. Revenue collections increased across several major categories, including Wage Tax, Turnover Tax, Profit Tax, AVBZ, AOV/AWW, and ZV/OV.

According to Government, the early results reflect stronger compliance and improved taxpayer responsiveness. While a full analysis of the initiative’s long-term impact is still ongoing, Government views the initial outcome as evidence that targeted compliance efforts can strengthen revenue administration, improve data accuracy, and support a fair and sustainable tax system.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/govt-reports-results-from-joint-tax-compliance-project