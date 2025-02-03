GRAND-CASE TUESDAYS: Still waiting for a launch date… | FAXINFO

As announced last week, the 2025 edition of the Mardis de Grand-Case will not be launched tomorrow.

Following the right of reply from the Collectivité concerning the cancellation of the event until further notice, the organizing team states: “The grant applications were submitted on time and in accordance with the regulations, namely as soon as the subsidies officially opened, on November 20, 2024.” On the internal communication side between the organizers and the Collectivité, the “grant application will be presented to the Economic, Rural and Tourism Affairs Committee (CAERT) for advice on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The application will then be presented to the executive council for final deliberation.” If the Mardis de Grand-Case remain suspended until further notice, the organizers “are continuing the work behind the scenes and hope to start at a later date.” _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/mardis-de-grand-case-toujours-dans-lattente-dune-date-de-lancement/