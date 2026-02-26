Grant Thornton to cleanup Domain Affairs backlog | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI), Patrice Gumbs, has announced that the Ministry is moving forward with the award of a contract to Grant Thornton for a major administrative improvement project within the Department of Domain Affairs.

According to the Minister, the project is aimed at addressing and clearing the existing backlog within Domain Affairs while also putting in place stronger and more efficient systems to improve operations going forward.

Under the project, Grant Thornton will deliver a comprehensive package of work designed to modernize the department’s administrative processes. This will include a full inventory and categorization of the current backlog, the preparation of a detailed action plan for processing outstanding matters, and the implementation of that plan.

The project will also include the digitalization of hard-copy files and their integration into the Ministry’s existing domain administration systems, an important step toward improving record management and overall efficiency.

In addition, the initiative will establish clearer process flows between Domain Affairs, the Receiver’s Office, and other relevant stakeholders involved in the administration process. Minister Gumbs said this is intended to improve coordination, reduce bottlenecks, and create a more effective system for handling requests and documentation.

As part of the project, staff will receive dedicated training and user documentation, including a process manual for the improved administration system that will be developed. The Minister said this will help ensure that the improvements are not only implemented, but also sustained through stronger internal capacity and clearer procedures.

To maintain transparency and accountability throughout the process, Grant Thornton will be required to provide regular progress reports as the project advances.

The total budget for the project amounts to US $209,120. Minister Gumbs emphasized that the initiative will place no direct financial burden on the Government of St. Maarten, as the full cost is being covered by the Dutch Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations through the TWO (Tijdelijke Werkorganisatie).

Minister Gumbs described the project as a meaningful step toward modernizing the Ministry’s administration and ensuring that the people of St. Maarten receive the level of service they deserve from the Department of Domain Affairs and the wider Ministry of VROMI.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/grant-thornton-to-cleanup-domain-affairs-backlog