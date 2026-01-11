Green Dream Project schools recover over 220,000 recyclables in six weeks | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Green Dream Projects Foundation (GDPF) reported strong recycling results across its participating school network during the six weeks leading up to the Christmas break, with students spearheading collection activities and a portion of materials reserved for education-focused upcycling projects.

“People need to understand the effort and magnitude of what is being done by NGOs on St. Maarten. This is ACTION in progress,” said Claude Javois, President of the Green Dream Projects Foundation.

According to GDPF, students recovered an estimated 400 to 500 kilograms of loose plastic bottles, equivalent to approximately 20,000 to 25,000 bottles, filling roughly one 30-yard industrial recycling bin.

Schools also collected two 1,500-kilogram sandbags of loose aluminum cans, totaling 3,000 kilograms, representing approximately 200,000 to 230,000 cans.

In addition, the network recovered one full 240-liter recycling bin of plastic bottle caps, which GDPF said will be used primarily for creative and engineering-based upcycling activities within participating schools.

In total, GDPF reported that more than 3,400 kilograms of recyclable material and over 220,000 individual items were diverted from disposal in just six weeks, underscoring the impact of organized school recycling efforts and student participation across St. Maarten.

GDPF noted that the MAC BFM campus recovered the greatest percentage of materials during the reporting period, citing the school’s leadership and commitment to environmental responsibility.

Green Dream Projects Foundation congratulated all participating schools, students, teachers, and coordinators for their teamwork and dedication, and reiterated its commitment to supporting school-based recycling and educational upcycling initiatives that contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable St. Maarten.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/green-dream-project-schools-recover-over-220-000-recyclables-in-six-weeks