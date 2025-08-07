Grief Counselor Nahlienne Rafael Illuminates a path through loss, healing | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Some people walk through life with a quiet sense of purpose until the moment comes when that purpose fully blossoms. For Grief and Bereavement Counselor Nahlienne Rafael, that calling began at the age of five, when she first felt compelled to help others in pain. Today, that impulse has matured into a deeply personal and professional mission of healing, grief support, and transition.

Born in Curaçao, Rafael always felt a mysterious connection to St. Maarten, long before setting foot on its shores. “Even my street name in Curaçao was ‘Philips,’ so I always said I was meant to live in Philipsburg,” she recalled. That intuitive connection became a reality in 2013, when she transferred from Banco di Caribe in Curaçao to manage two of the bank’s local branches in St. Maarten. It was a time of professional expansion, but it came at a personal cost.

By 2019, with the demands of work intensifying and concern for her elderly mother growing, she faced burnout. “I’m the only daughter,” Rafael explained. “And I couldn’t have peace knowing my mother was alone and not safe.” She made the difficult decision to resign in January 2020 and return to Curaçao—just weeks before the global pandemic altered the world.

That pause in her corporate career created space for reflection, and Rafael turned her focus to what had long been calling her: spiritual healing. Trained since 2010 in Universal White Time Healing—a holistic energy practice rooted in love and intention—she began offering private sessions and later expanded into grief counseling, workshops, and end-of-life guidance.

Her work quickly found resonance. Rafael now serves as a grief support specialist with the Losing Zayn, Gaining an Angel Foundation (LZGAA), an organization supporting mothers who have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant loss. Founded by Suhail de Windt and Miosotis Suares, the foundation provides guided meditations, healing circles, and other compassionate services, with a symposium planned at Curaçao’s Medical Center.

A standout component of Rafael’s practice is her lecture series called “Embracing Transition,” which demystifies the dying process for families and caregivers. “We don’t talk about it enough,” she said. “And because we don’t know what to expect, we live in fear.” In her sessions, she introduces terms like “the rally,” a moment of clarity before death, and “the death rattle,” the natural sound of the body shutting down. Her goal is to normalize these experiences and support those navigating loss.

Her insights were tested deeply in 2023 when her mother passed away. “I was there with her,” Rafael said softly. “And I realized how important it is to have that completion, to say ‘I love you,’ to ask for forgiveness, to be fully present in those final moments. It changes how we grieve.”

Despite the depth of her spiritual work, Rafael has not stepped away from the professional world. She is currently the KYC Coordinator at a global trust company and serves as a confidential counselor to colleagues in Curaçao and the Netherlands. “People come to me,” she said simply. “Even in the office. They know I hold space for them.”

That holding of space, quiet, welcoming, and healing, defines her sessions, which often begin in silence and end with tears, breakthroughs, and warmth. “Healing is not linear,” Rafael explained. “Sometimes people think they’re fine until something triggers them again. But I believe every trigger is an invitation to heal.”

Symbolism plays a profound role in her work. “To me, the butterfly reminds us how beautiful transformation is, even when it’s painful,” she said. “The butterfly doesn’t see its own wings, but others do. That’s often how healing works too.”

Her practice, Atalanta Healing, is named after a butterfly native to the Netherlands. But the name carries deeper meaning in Papiamento as well, “Ata” means “oh,” and “Lanta” means “get up.” For Rafael, the message is simple: rise again.

“I always ask the universe to send me the ones who are ready,” she said. “Not every soul is there yet. And that’s okay.”

Looking ahead, she continues to hold space both digitally and in person for clients in Curaçao, the Netherlands, St. Maarten, and beyond. Her next event, the “Holding Space Café” on August 31 in Curaçao, will provide a safe circle for sharing stories of loss and transformation.

For those afraid to confront their pain, Rafael offers this reminder: “Sometimes we’re not afraid of what we’ll find, we’re afraid of how deep it might go. But healing is about remembering who you are. And you don’t have to do it alone.”

📍 Website: www.atalantahealing.net

📞 Contact: WhatsApp or Call +5999 517 9352

🦋 Foundation: Losing Zayn, Gaining an Angel (LZGAA)

🌐 Sessions: Offered online in Curaçao, the Netherlands, St. Maarten, and beyond

☕ Next Event: Holding Space Café, August 31 in Curaçao

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/grief-counselor-nahlienne-rafael-illuminates-a-path-through-loss-healing