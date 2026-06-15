Grisha Congratulates Newly Appointed Temporary Manager of GEBE, Ms. Iris Arrindell, and Reaffirms her Demand for Transparency, Compliance and Lower Electricity Costs | Government of Sint Maarten

​Pond Island – Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Maarten, today extended warm congratulations to Ms. Iris Arrindell on her appointment as Temporary Manager of NV GEBE, describing the appointment as “an important step toward restoring stability, transparency and public confidence in GEBE.”

“I wish Ms. Arrindell strength and success as she takes on this critical responsibility,” the Minister stated. “Her appointment is a breath of fresh air and comes at a pivotal moment, and I look forward to constructive cooperation as we work to bring clarity, accountability and relief to the people of St. Maarten.”

Minister Heyliger-Marten also reiterated her earlier public position regarding the recent increase in fuel clause, which she previously condemned as unjustified and unsupported by transparent data.

“My position has not changed,” she emphasized. “Any adjustment to the fuel clause must be based on verified information and lawful procedures. That is why I initiated the Supervisor Mechanism under the Electricity Concession Ordinance to ensure that, for the first time, Government receives full transparency into GEBE’s calculations.”

The Minister confirmed that BTP, in its role as Supervisor, has already held meetings with GEBE and that the company is now providing information that has never been submitted in full compliance with the Concession.

“For the first time in our history, Government will be receiving the data needed to independently verify the fuel clause,’ she said. “This is the direct result of the formal oversight actions we have taken using the legal tools available to Government.”

When asked about the recent departure of former Temporary Manager Thomas Roggendorf, the Minister responded: “My focus has always been on compliance with the law and protection of the people. The Supervisor mechanism sent a clear message that the days of operating without full transparency are over. The country deserves accountability, and I will continue to use every legal instrument available to ensure it; it came as no surprise that he resigned.”

The Minister also addressed the growing public interest in GEBE’s operations, including the recent activities of the Association for Consumer Protection. “Public engagement is healthy for our democracy,” she noted. “I welcome every voice that advocates for fairness and transparency in a respectable manner. At the same time, it is Government that carries the legal responsibility to act, and we are acting.” Earlier this year, after the new Supervisory Board was installed, Minister Heyliger-Marten started the process of concession compliance.

The Minister noted that historically, fuel clause levels were similar in 2022, yet no structural reforms were undertaken at that time. “The public deserves more than temporary relief,” she said. “They deserve a system that is transparent, predictable and fair. That is why this Government is taking a fundamentally different approach, one that addresses the root causes, not just the symptoms.”

She reaffirmed that renewable energy is a sustainable path to long term affordability. “We cannot continue relying only on fossil fuels,” she stated. “Renewable energy is not optional, it is essential for our economic future and for lowering the cost of living.”

She added that Government will evaluate the future of GEBE’s concession. “If the concession must be rewritten to guarantee that St. Maarten finally realizes energy transition, then that is the direction we will take,” the Minister declared. “The people of St. Maarten deserve nothing less.”

The Minister noted that the existing concession already contains clear, legally binding obligations on renewable energy that were never enforced. Article 14 of the concession explicitly requires GEBE to “strive toward a yearly increase in the use of sustainable energy” and to ensure that at least 2% of all electricity delivered to consumers by 2015 would come from renewable sources. It also requires GEBE to incorporate renewable energy development into its mandatory five-year rolling multi-year plans.

“These obligations have been in the concession since 2010,” the Minister emphasized. “Yet no government ever held GEBE accountable to them. No multi-year plans as outlined in the concession were approved, no renewable energy targets were enforced, and no structural oversight was applied. That is how we ended up where we are today, with no transparency and a fuel clause that keeps our people vulnerable to global oil prices.”

She continued: "That era is over. As Minister, I will not allow these obligations to be ignored any longer. The concession makes renewable energy a legal duty, not an optional aspiration, and GEBE is required to meet it. If GEBE cannot fulfill these obligations, then the concession will be rewritten, because one way or another, St. Maarten must realize our energy transition.”

In closing, the Minister stated “To the people of St. Maarten, I hear you, I stand with you, and I am using every legal tool available to protect our interests. This is the beginning of a new chapter for GEBE, one built on transparency, compliance and a clear path toward renewable energy and lower electricity costs.”​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Grisha-Congratulates-Newly-Appointed-Temporary-Manager-of-GEBE-Ms-Iris-Arrindell-and-Reaffirms-her-Demand-for-Transparen.aspx