Groundbreaking held for ‘Village At The Border at Bethlehem Estate’ | FAXINFO

DUTCH QUARTER: St. Maarten’s newest real estate development, Village at the Border at Bethlehem Estate, recently had its symbolic kickoff with a groundbreaking ceremony attended by Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Egbert J. Doran.

Village at the Border at Bethlehem Estate is in Dutch Quarter and borders French Quarter on the French side of the island. Commercial and developer lots for residential purposes will soon be available for purchase.

Managing Director of Bethlehem Real Estate Development (BRED) NV and Rice Hill Gardens Development NV Astrid Gartner-Plantz said of this new venture: “Rice Hill Gardens residential community is proof of the track record in quality real estate development which buyers can also depend on in this new project.”

BRED NV commissioned Independent Consulting Engineers (ICE) for the infrastructure design and construction supervision and Windward Roads BV (WWR) for the construction of phase 1 infrastructure which includes underground utilities and streetlights for Village At The Border at Bethlehem Estate.

For more information about Village at the Border at Bethlehem Estate, email info@brednv.com or visit www.brednv.com.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/09/groundbreaking-held-for-village-at-the-border-at-bethlehem-estate/

