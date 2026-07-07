Gumbs calls for stronger regional cultural exchange following Nevis visit | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa D. Gumbs has called for greater cultural exchange and regional collaboration among Caribbean islands following her recent visit to Nevis for the Nevis Mango Festival.

Gumbs travelled to Nevis at the invitation of the Nevis Tourism Authority in her capacity as Minister responsible for Culture and said the experience reinforced the value of Caribbean countries creating more opportunities to support each other's cultural events, share experiences and strengthen regional connections.

The Minister said cultural exchange should not be limited to discussions surrounding shared history, but should also include greater movement between neighbouring islands, participation in each other's national and cultural events and the development of relationships through direct engagement.

During her reflections on the visit, Gumbs raised the possibility of future exchanges linked to Emancipation Day, where neighbouring islands could participate in St. Maarten's observances and St. Maarten representatives could similarly travel to support cultural activities elsewhere in the region.

She suggested that such exchanges could create another avenue for Caribbean territories to deepen their understanding of each other's history, heritage and cultural practices while encouraging greater regional participation in events that already hold national significance.

Gumbs' visit to Nevis followed St. Maarten's Emancipation Day activities at the historic Belvedere Plantation. She described the celebration as impactful and highlighted the importance of cultural spaces where history, artistic expression and community participation can come together.

The Minister said her subsequent visit to Nevis demonstrated another side of cultural development, particularly the role festivals can play in bringing together residents, visitors, businesses and public institutions around a common cultural identity.

She pointed to the level of private-sector involvement in the Nevis Mango Festival, noting that businesses visibly incorporated the festival's mango theme into products, food and other experiences.

For Gumbs, the level of participation illustrated how a cultural event can become part of the wider destination experience when businesses and the community fully support the concept.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of creating public spaces where cultural events can be staged and communities can gather. During her visit, she observed the use of Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park as a central event space for festival activities, including entertainment and a fashion show.

Gumbs said the experience contributed to a wider discussion about how St. Maarten can continue strengthening its own cultural events while learning from neighbouring islands and sharing its own experiences in return.

The visit also included engagement with Nevis officials, including the Minister of Tourism, and gave Gumbs an opportunity to discuss regional cooperation and the value of Caribbean territories supporting one another beyond formal government meetings.

St. Maarten was also represented at the festival's culinary competition by Culinary Instructor Chef Renata de Weever and Junior Chef Jaenanena Joseph of the National Institute for Professional Advancement, who secured third place in the regional competition.

Gumbs said the participation of the St. Maarten culinary team was itself an example of the opportunities regional events can provide for young people, educators and professionals to test their abilities, gain exposure and interact with counterparts from neighbouring islands.

The Minister said she intends to continue encouraging opportunities that connect St. Maarten's cultural and creative sectors with the wider Caribbean.

Her visit to Nevis, she said, demonstrated the benefits of travelling within the region, experiencing neighbouring cultural events firsthand and considering how islands can more deliberately support each other's festivals, heritage activities and national observances.

Gumbs said she looks forward to future participation and further cultural engagement with Nevis and other Caribbean territories as St. Maarten continues to expand its regional cultural relationships.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/gumbs-calls-for-stronger-regional-cultural-exchange-following-nevis-visit