Gumbs engages NRPB, World Bank this week on Trust Fund projects and risks | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Melissa Gumbs has dubbed this week “steering committee week,” for a series of formal meetings with the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) and the World Bank under the St. Maarten Trust Fund framework.

Minister Gumbs indicated that the purpose of the week is to obtain critical project updates, review implementation progress, identify delivery risks, and work jointly with partners on mitigation measures to keep key programs on track.

The Minister stated that the steering committee sessions are intended to support effective project governance and oversight, particularly for Trust Fund activities connected to the Ministry’s portfolio. The meetings are focused on:

• Receiving structured progress updates on active programs and projects

• Reviewing issues that could affect timelines, budgets, and implementation

• Identifying risks early and agreeing on mitigation actions with implementing partners

• Monitoring external factors that can influence project execution, especially in construction and procurement

Gumbs highlighted cost-related pressures as a key risk area, noting that inflation, shipping costs, and broader construction cost increases can create challenges for projects that rely on imported materials, specialized equipment, and contracted works.

Several Trust Fund-supported projects and programs are connected to the Ministry’s work, including initiatives aimed at improving school facilities, strengthening learning environments, and supporting Ministry systems: ERP-1 Program, FRLP, Fostering Resilient Learning Program, MMIS, Ministry Management Information System.

The Minister emphasized that steering committee week is also dedicated to risk identification and mitigation, including practical steps to address external pressures that may influence project performance. She specifically noted:

• Inflation and its impact on project costs

• Increases in shipping costs, especially for imported supplies and materials

• Construction cost pressures that can affect large-scale works

Minister Gumbs indicated that she will provide further updates after steering committee week concludes, including information on progress and the steps being taken with the NRPB and the World Bank to address risks and maintain momentum on Trust Fund-supported activities.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/gumbs-engages-nrpb-world-bank-this-week-on-trust-fund-projects-and-risks