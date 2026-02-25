Gumbs explains Philipsburg bin delays as Govt. moves to improve garbage collection | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI), Patrice Gumbs, has provided an update on ongoing challenges affecting garbage collection, public bin placement, and waste enforcement across St. Maarten, with particular focus on Philipsburg and the Boardwalk area.

Responding to questions about waste management, the Minister said one of the country’s longstanding problems has been the poor performance of certain waste collection contractors. He noted that public audit findings have previously raised concerns about whether some contractors awarded garbage collection contracts were adequately qualified to carry out the work required.

According to Minister Gumbs, another major issue is continued non-compliance by members of the public, particularly when it comes to the illegal or improper placement of bulk waste. He said residents frequently place large items such as mattresses, refrigerators, and other refuse out for collection outside the rules set by the waste ordinance, creating recurring sanitation problems in several districts.

The Minister emphasized that garbage collection on St. Maarten is scheduled to take place daily and is provided free of charge to residents, an arrangement he described as unusual when compared to many other jurisdictions. However, he acknowledged that in recent months, and especially over the past year, some haulers have struggled to consistently meet their collection schedules.

He confirmed that one contract has already been terminated due to collection failures, while discussions are ongoing regarding another underperforming arrangement. These service disruptions, he said, have directly contributed to visible garbage buildup and growing public frustration.

Addressing concerns about the Boardwalk and Philipsburg, Minister Gumbs acknowledged that there is a shortage of bins in key public areas and said this remains part of a broader capacity issue the Ministry is actively trying to resolve.

With respect to the garbage bins previously ordered for Philipsburg, the Minister confirmed that the bins are on island. However, he explained that when they arrived, their servicing and maintenance had not been included in the existing garbage tender, which is set to expire in about a month. As a result, government had to wait until a mechanism could be established to properly finance the placement, collection, and maintenance of those bins.

Minister Gumbs added that VROMI has been in discussions with the Ministry of TEATT regarding the final placement of the bins. He said those locations have now been finalized, addressing a gap that should have been resolved earlier, particularly in areas where waste is routinely dumped despite the absence of proper receptacles.

He also pointed to a unique challenge in Philipsburg, where government allows for the collection of commercial waste. This means that business owners in the district are permitted to place cardboard, packaging, and other waste materials out for pickup at the end of the business day. Under the current system, the hauler is expected to collect this waste between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

While this arrangement was intended to prevent the capital from appearing untidy, the Minister said it has also created additional pressure on the system. When haulers fail to collect commercial waste within the scheduled window, garbage is left exposed in the streets, where it can be scattered by wind and create a more visible sanitation problem in Philipsburg.

Minister Gumbs said the Ministry has been working closely with waste haulers for the past year and a half to identify ways to improve the system and close service gaps. At the same time, he made clear that enforcement remains a major challenge, especially given the Ministry’s limited manpower and budget constraints.

He explained that while illegal dumping and littering can be addressed through fines, enforcement is a more complex process in practice. Violations must be processed, handled by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and then followed through before penalties can be executed. Given the demands already placed on law enforcement and the justice chain, he said minor dumping and littering offenses do not always receive the same priority as larger criminal matters.

Because of these practical limitations, the Minister said VROMI is now exploring smarter enforcement methods, including the use of technology. He noted that the Inspectorate Department is already using drone technology in some areas to improve oversight and gather information more efficiently, rather than relying solely on physical inspections.

Minister Gumbs said this type of approach could also help strengthen enforcement in areas such as illegal dumping, construction-related waste issues, and other sanitation concerns, particularly in a context where staffing levels are unlikely to significantly increase in the near future.

The Minister stressed that the Ministry remains committed to improving garbage collection, strengthening accountability, and making better use of available tools to enforce the country’s waste rules more effectively.

