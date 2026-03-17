Gumbs FBE review highlights 20 years of unaddressed education challenges | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs has announced that the evaluation report on Foundation Based Education, FBE, will be submitted to Parliament, marking what she described as the first formal step toward addressing long-standing concerns within St. Maarten’s education system.

Gumbs said the report, which was provided to the Ministry by the CLIMB Foundation who conducted the review process, offers important context on what FBE was originally intended to be. She noted that the introduction and foreword of the report in particular outline the vision behind the system when it was introduced in 2004.

According to the Minister, the history of FBE reflects a pattern of decision-making without sufficient long-term vision. She said the country has too often pursued immediate results rather than sustained planning and proper policy development, and cited the rollout of FBE as another example of that approach.

While acknowledging that many in the community have questioned why a study was needed to determine that the system is not functioning as intended, Gumbs stressed that this is the first formal assessment of FBE since its implementation. She said the issue had been raised for years, including during her own time in Parliament, but no meaningful action was taken until her administration approved the study and moved it forward.

The Minister said the country made a significant investment in FBE in 2004, but the system was never implemented as originally designed. She identified the elimination of Cycle 3 as the first major error, stating that it was removed without first understanding the effect that decision would have on the wider education system.

Gumbs also cautioned against rushing toward solutions, emphasizing that education reform does not lend itself to quick fixes. She said the problems now being confronted are the result of roughly two decades of governments failing to properly assess the system, identify its weaknesses, and develop meaningful responses.

She urged all stakeholders, including parents, students, teachers, school managers, and school boards, to work with the Ministry in an open and constructive manner as the reform process continues. The Minister stressed that students are the ones suffering most from the shortcomings in the system and emphasized that they are not the cause of the problem.

“The evaluation results are only the first step in what actually has to be a much longer journey to developing that plan to address the identified challenges,” Gumbs said, adding that the Ministry cannot move forward alone and that the process will require consultation, collaboration, and action.

During her remarks, the Minister read directly from the report’s description of FBE, stating:

“Child centered education is the philosophical core of FBE, introduced by thinkers like Dewey, Piaget, Vitozzi, and Montessori. These scholars emphasize learning through real-life experiences, cognitive development through interaction with the environment, and the importance of teacher facilitation over authoritarian instruction. Additionally, FBE draws on Ferrer's notion of education as a means of emancipation, aiming to uplift marginalized groups within society.

Differentiated instruction plays a crucial role in the implementation of FBE. Recognizing students diverse readiness levels, interests, and learning styles, FBE encourages flexible teaching practices that adapt content processes and learning outcomes to meet each student's needs.”

The Minister also referenced the philosophical roots of FBE in the work of John Dewey, Jean Piaget, Lev Vygotsky, Maria Montessori, and Paulo Freire, noting that the model is built on child-centered, experiential, and developmentally appropriate learning theories. She said these principles include the integration of kindergarten and primary education, emphasis on information and communication technology, global citizenship, and differentiated instruction.

Based on school visits, discussions with parents, and her own observations, Gumbs said she does not believe St. Maarten has been implementing FBE in the way it was originally intended for the past 21 years. She added that the review may ultimately show that FBE itself does not need to be discarded, but rather implemented properly and consistently.

After reviewing the report the Minister said she believes the country fell short in how it implemented the system and must now take responsibility for correcting that. She said ministry staff, educators, school boards, and teachers must all reflect honestly on their role in moving the process forward.

Gumbs said the report will first be presented to Parliament and later shared more broadly with the public, along with additional details on the findings and recommendations that will help shape the next phase of education reform in St. Maarten.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/gumbs-fbe-review-highlights-20-years-of-unaddressed-education-challenges