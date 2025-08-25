Gumbs leads St. Maarten delegation, engages in Regional Dialogue and Culture at CARIFESTA | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), Melissa Gumbs, is currently leading St. Maarten’s delegation at the 15th edition of the Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA XV), which opened on Friday, August 22, 2025, in Barbados.

Minister Gumbs described the opening days of CARIFESTA as an “incredible experience,” with festivities officially starting on Friday with the country parade. While the Minister arrived after the opening procession, she reported that Clara Reyes Head of the Department of Culture and the delegation participated in an impressive showcase, with Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley herself present.

The Minister has since attended a number of high-profile events, including the opening Super Concert at the National Botanical Gardens and the launch of Big Conversations, a panel discussion series on key regional topics. Saturday’s panel featured PM Mia Mottley, PM Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sir Hilary Beckles of the University of the West Indies, and other Caribbean thought leaders. Discussions centered on the concept of Caribbean civilization, regional self-sustainability, cohesion, reparations, and decolonization.

"That panel discussed the concept of Caribbean civilization and how, as PM Mottley said, we must focus on attaining the scale that will allow us as a region to be self-sustaining and to be in better collaboration and cohesion with one another. And that was call was echoed as well by Sir Henry from the University of West Indies and by PM Gonzalez who himself has talked Over his prolific political career about Caribbean civilization," Minister Gumbs said.

On Saturday evening, the Grand Marketplace officially opened, though slightly delayed, providing the delegation with an opportunity to engage in one of CARIFESTA’s most dynamic cultural hubs. Minister Gumbs noted the vibrant atmosphere at the newly created Festival Village in Christ Church, where nightly cultural showcases and country nights are scheduled. Jamaica’s country night opened Sunday evening, while St. Maarten’s own country night is set for Tuesday, featuring performances by the national delegation alongside artists King James and DJ King Kembe.

Looking ahead, Minister Gumbs emphasized St. Maarten’s presence in several key events. On Monday, local designer Zillah Duzon will represent the island at the CARIFESTA fashion show, while the Minister herself will participate in additional Big Conversation sessions and attend an official meeting with the University of the West Indies’ School of Business Management. Discussions there will focus on the recently launched aviation management program, which she hopes could lead to a partnership offering St. Maarten students study financing opportunities closer to home.

“Right now, many of our students who pursue aviation studies go to the United States, but with new programs emerging in the region, including UWI’s aviation management program, this is an avenue we want to explore for the benefit of our students. Establishing regional partnerships is critical, especially in light of geopolitical uncertainties,” Minister Gumbs said.

She added that the delegation will also engage with sessions such as Funding the Future, which examines renewed trade ties between Africa and the Caribbean, featuring representatives from the African Export-Import Bank. “Exploring new financial partnerships is a priority, particularly as we navigate limited resources at home and seek sustainable ways to fund development,” the Minister explained.

CARIFESTA XV will host more than 150 events over its 10-day span, spanning concerts, cultural showcases, exhibitions, and academic discussions. Minister Gumbs acknowledged that with a small delegation, St. Maarten cannot cover every event, but stressed that the group is strategically focusing on areas most impactful for culture, youth, and national development.

“Our presence here ensures that St. Maarten is visible on the regional cultural stage, while also allowing us to make the connections and partnerships that will serve our people in the years to come,” she said.

𝘗𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘢𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴: 𝘔𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘌𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘊𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦, 𝘠𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘚𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 (𝘌𝘊𝘠𝘚), 𝘔𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘢 𝘎𝘶𝘮𝘣𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘗𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘔𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘏𝘰𝘯. 𝘙𝘢𝘭𝘱𝘩 𝘎𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘚𝘵. 𝘝𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘎𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘗𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘔𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘏𝘰𝘯. 𝘔𝘪𝘢 𝘔𝘰𝘵𝘵𝘭𝘦𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘉𝘢𝘳𝘣𝘢𝘥𝘰𝘴.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/gumbs-leads-st-maarten-delegation-engages-in-regional-dialogue-and-culture-at-carifesta