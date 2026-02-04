Gumbs meets again with public school educators, flags concerns about respect | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Melissa Gumbs provided an update on her ongoing engagement with public school personnel, following a second meeting with public school teachers and staff. The Minister said the discussions reflected recurring concerns raised by educators about respectful engagement in schools, and reinforced the Ministry’s role in maintaining safe, orderly learning environments.

Minister Gumbs reported that she held a second meeting with public school teachers and staff. She described the meeting as part of continued direct engagement with educators, aimed at hearing concerns from the field and ensuring shared understanding of Ministry procedures and expectations.

During the session, the Minister also explained the visitation and donation policy that applies to public schools, as part of ensuring staff are aware of the procedures and how they should be applied in practice.

The Minister reported that teachers and staff raised recurring concerns about disrespect toward educators and school personnel. Those concerns included reports of verbal aggression from parents during school interactions, including situations in which teachers were communicating factual information about a child’s academic progress or progress challenges.

She indicated that similar concerns have also been raised within the subsidized school sector, including by teachers and school management, pointing to a wider issue affecting school environments and the working climate for educators.

Minister Gumbs emphasized that respectful engagement is required from all adults involved in education, including parents, educators, school boards, and unions. She said that sustained improvement in education requires accountability, respect, and responsibility from all stakeholders, rather than an assumption that government alone can address every challenge that shows up in schools.

She indicated that she had received concerns from teachers and staff that also touched on engagement with school boards, and she linked those concerns to what she described as a wider societal problem, a growing lack of respect in how adults on St. Maarten treat one another. She also mentioned that she received negatively toned correspondence and that her message on respect, which was shared last week, should have reached the people it was meant for.

The Minister highlighted that, while public debate on education can be vigorous, communication and engagement around schools must remain civil and professional, particularly because students are directly influenced by the behavior they see from adults.

The Minister noted that government does not raise children and cannot regulate how parents speak to teachers. She stressed, however, that the Ministry can and will act within its authority to support educators and uphold clear standards that contribute to safe school environments.

She also linked school climate and student behavior to the conduct modeled by adults in the wider community, noting that challenges such as bullying and negative behavior among students cannot be addressed effectively without adults reflecting on how they engage with each other and with school personnel.

Minister Gumbs reiterated that education outcomes and safe school environments depend on shared responsibility. She urged all adults involved in education to approach schools and school personnel with respect, recognizing that the tone of adult interactions can influence the learning environment and the behavior students adopt.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/gumbs-meets-again-with-public-school-educators-flags-concerns-about-respect