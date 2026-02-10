Gumbs: Nature Policy Plan sets direction, does not approve or block developments | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) Patrice Gumbs Jr. returned to Parliament on Monday to address questions from Members of Parliament on the National Nature Policy Plan for St. Maarten. Due to the technical scope of the discussion and the volume of questions still outstanding, Parliament agreed that the remaining responses will be submitted in writing to ensure efficiency and accuracy.

The Nature Policy Plan, formally titled Nature Policy Plan St. Maarten 2025–2030, was submitted to Parliament in accordance with Article 2 of the National Ordinance on the Foundations of Nature Management and Protection. The legislation requires the Minister to present a comprehensive nature policy framework every five years, outlining objectives, priorities, conservation values, protected areas, and the integration of nature into spatial development.

In responding to questions, the Minister emphasized that the Nature Policy Plan is not a zoning plan, a permitting instrument, or an enforcement regulation. It does not designate individual parcels as protected land, approve or deny developments, or introduce new fines or permit requirements. Instead, it functions as a strategic policy framework that sets national direction for integrating nature and biodiversity into spatial planning, legislation, financing, and institutional practices over the next five years.

“The purpose of the Nature Policy Plan is to move nature considerations upstream,” Minister Gumbs explained, “away from ad hoc, case-by-case reactions, toward a structured system with clear objectives, responsibilities, timelines, and performance indicators.”

He noted that issues raised by MPs, including enforcement capacity, environmental impact assessments, zoning consistency, financing, and accountability, are addressed through phased actions and institutional reforms outlined in the policy plan and its annexes.

The Nature Policy Plan fulfills multiple obligations: it is a legal requirement under the National Ordinance on the Foundations of Nature Management and Protection, and it also serves as St. Maarten’s national response to international biodiversity obligations, particularly under the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF).

The updated plan effectively serves as a National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) for St. Maarten, making it the formal biodiversity planning instrument for the island. He noted that the inclusion of St. Maarten in the CBD framework dates back to the former Netherlands Antilles arrangements, and that this plan reflects the island’s distinct ecosystems and implementation realities.

A key structural change in the Nature Policy Plan is the merging of the policy and action plan into a single, cohesive document. This combined framework provides not only strategic objectives but also a clear implementation pathway, complete with timelines, outputs, and performance indicators. Minister Gumbs highlighted that a new chapter on “Ensuring Effective Implementation” acknowledges the plan’s ambitious scope and identifies key enabling conditions needed for success, including government capacity, sustainable funding, shared national values, and strong coordination mechanisms.

Enforcement, Capacity, and Staffing

Addressing questions on enforcement, the Minister explained that environmental oversight currently falls largely within the Inspection Department, which enforces provisions of the Hindrance Ordinance and handles wastewater-related violations. While staffing and equipment constraints limit broader environmental controls, the Nature Policy Plan includes measures to strengthen enforcement capacity over time.

At present, eight inspectors are undergoing training for licensing, and by 2028 at least one inspector will be fully trained and dedicated specifically to nature and environmental matters. Minister Gumbs acknowledged proposals for additional dedicated inspectors and indicated these considerations would be addressed during implementation planning.

Evidence-Based Approach to Sensitive Areas

Minister Gumbs provided an update on environmental monitoring in the Indigo Bay area, noting that protected coral species have been systematically monitored by the Nature Foundation since July 2024. Recent reports indicate a significant decline in coral health, underscoring the need for a precautionary and evidence-based approach.

Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) are being used to assess cumulative pressures and mitigation measures before further development decisions are taken. The Minister stressed that this approach reflects the Ministry’s commitment to balancing development with environmental protection.

The Minister outlined how development pressures are assessed across districts using existing policies, including the hillside policy, beach policy, parking policy, and draft zoning plans. These instruments already define density limits, building heights, and no-build zones, particularly on steep slopes, hilltops, beaches, and designated nature areas.

Where developments may place excessive pressure on sensitive environments, the Ministry consults the Nature Foundation to conduct environmental rapid assessments and, where necessary, requires comprehensive EIAs. Protected native species listed under international protocols are afforded strict safeguards, with exemptions granted only under limited and highly regulated circumstances.

Current conservation priorities include finalizing legal protection for areas such as Little Key Island and strengthening the framework for establishing nature parks. The Nature Policy Plan identifies conservation areas based on existing policies and decades of professional studies, including internationally recognized Important Bird Areas and Key Biodiversity Areas.

Minister Gumbs noted that additional areas may be designated in the future as legislative updates are completed, including enhanced protection for existing sites such as the Mullet Pond.

Balancing Housing and Nature

Responding to questions on housing pressures, the Minister stated that sustainable development requires integrating, not separating, spatial planning and environmental protection. Residential development remains permissible in designated zones, including mixed-use areas, provided projects meet density and environmental requirements. Where developments are deemed potentially harmful due to cumulative impacts, EIAs may be required to guide design adjustments and mitigation measures.

The Ministry is also exploring compensation mechanisms, including land swaps or reimbursement, in cases where environmental damage is unavoidable but development is deemed essential to national well-being.

Green Zoning and Climate Resilience

On green zoning, Minister Gumbs explained that capacity and funding constraints led the Ministry to first develop a green zoning framework, supported by funding from the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. This framework incorporates climate adaptation measures, supported by coastal erosion and landslide studies, and will serve as the basis for a comprehensive countrywide zoning plan.

Community consultations are planned for vulnerable areas such as Cul-de-Sac and Cay Bay. The green zoning framework is expected to be finalized within the next month, after which work will continue toward a legally binding zoning plan aligned with the Nature Policy Plan.

Long-Term Outcomes and Public Expectations

Minister Gumbs emphasized that the Nature Policy Plan is not intended to deliver immediate, visible changes overnight. Instead, it sets a five-year trajectory toward better-managed development, stronger protection of sensitive ecosystems, improved enforcement coordination, and greater resilience to climate impacts.

“If properly implemented,” he said, “the public should begin to see a country that looks healthier, functions more efficiently, and feels more livable, with cleaner public spaces, better-managed development, and stronger protection of our natural assets.”

Following discussion, the Chair proposed that the remaining answers, given the technical nature of the subject and more than 20 pages of questions still outstanding, be submitted in writing. Parliament agreed, and the meeting was adjourned, with written responses to follow.

Minister Gumbs reminded Parliament that while the document was initially referenced as a 2025–2029 plan, the officially submitted version covers the period 2025–2030 and was received by Parliament on November 18, 2025. He noted that all Members have access to the plan and its annexes, both in hard copy and via Parliament’s internal systems.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/gumbs-nature-policy-plan-sets-direction-does-not-approve-or-block-developments