Gumbs: St. Maarten’s financial, cultural realities cannot be dressed up as “Sweet Nothings” | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs says the financial and cultural realities facing St. Maarten can no longer be dressed up as “sweet nothings,” stressing that difficult messages about budget discipline, national identity and cultural preservation must be delivered honestly if the country is to change course.

Speaking during her public update, Minister Gumbs addressed reactions to earlier comments she made about cultural preservation and national identity. She thanked members of the public who sent honest feedback, particularly those who understood the substance of her message: that St. Maarten must take cultural pride more seriously and must stop treating national identity as something that belongs only to government programs.

At the same time, the Minister said some of the negative feedback reflected a familiar problem in St. Maarten, where the focus often shifts to the way something is said rather than the actual issue being raised. She said that tendency, where tone becomes more important than substance, has played a role in how the country arrived at its current financial and governance challenges.

Minister Gumbs said she understands that some persons may have felt offended, but emphasized that the message remains the same. According to the Minister, anyone who has followed her statements since taking office would know that she has been direct about where St. Maarten stands as a country and about the real sacrifices needed to move forward.

She said those are not easy messages to deliver as though they are “sweet nothings,” because they are not. The Minister said government cannot keep creating the impression that everything is fine while financial realities continue to force difficult decisions in areas such as education, culture, youth and sports.

Gumbs said she has been transparent about the financial pressures facing the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport. She acknowledged the frustration many people feel when they see public money spent in other areas of government, and encouraged the public to continue asking questions about how funds are being used. However, she said that within ECYS, there are limits to what the ministry can fund.

The Minister said the ministry cannot continue to meet every request for events, activities, incidental subsidies and special projects while also trying to fund critical work in education, culture, youth and sports. She pointed to school assessments, reviews, projects, innovation and other long-term needs as examples of priorities that also require money.

Gumbs said St. Maarten must become more comfortable with the word “no.” She said politicians often avoid saying no because it is unpopular, but saying no is sometimes in the best interest of the country. She compared it to parenting, where saying no to a child may be necessary for that child’s own good.

The Minister said many of the things people now ask about in education, culture and sports may have been further along today if, at some point in the past, someone had said no to other spending priorities. She said too often, funding has been shifted to parties, large events or pet projects that start without a sustainable long-term future.

She also stressed the difference between what appears in a budget and what government actually has available in cash flow. Gumbs said a budget may outline what government intends to spend, but cash flow determines what government can actually execute.

She referred to earlier statements from the Ministry of Finance about low tax payment levels earlier in the year and weak compliance and collection rates on taxes and other fees owed to government. According to the Minister, this is the difference between what the budget says and what government has on hand to spend.

“No one can ask you to spend what you do not have,” was the point she emphasized, adding that the same reality applies to government.

Turning to national identity, Minister Gumbs said cultural pride in St. Maarten should be more than a government program with dignitaries, speeches, one or two performances and then a return to business as usual. She said St. Maarten cannot build a stronger sense of national identity if cultural celebration depends only on official ceremonies.

The Minister said St. Maarteners often compare themselves to people from Trinidad, Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Guyana and other communities that openly and consistently celebrate who they are. She said those communities do not stay quiet about their culture, and St. Maarten must develop the same energy in celebrating itself.

Gumbs said the same passion with which St. Maarteners organize cultural events in places such as Miami, Rotterdam, The Hague or New York should also be visible at home. She said cultural preservation is not only the responsibility of government, but something that must be built by the community.

The Minister also clarified that Flag Day is observed on June 13 and should not be confused with St. Maarten Day, which is observed on November 11. She said Flag Day is not a public holiday, but a national day of observance that has been marked for 41 years.

She explained that the official Flag Day program has not been canceled, but scaled back. Traditionally, Flag Day observances rotate by district and include schoolchildren, dignitaries, music trucks, DJs, artists, performances, snacks and drinks. This year, the official program will be presented in a reduced format, with the prepared performances and official remarks to be broadcast digitally through government radio.

Gumbs said costs connected to truck rentals, DJs, food and other logistics add up, and given the ministry’s financial reality, the program had to be scaled back. However, she said a reduced government program should not mean reduced national pride.

The Minister encouraged residents, families, schools, businesses and community groups to find creative ways to celebrate the flag on June 13. She said Flag Day should become more than a two-hour government program. It should become a broader expression of national pride built by the people of St. Maarten themselves.

Gumbs said she looks forward to seeing how the community celebrates the flag this year, adding that building stronger national identity will take time, consistency and shared responsibility.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/gumbs-st-maartens-financial-cultural-realities-cannot-be-dressed-up-as-sweet-nothings