Gumbs: Stronger parent engagement needed to improve public school culture | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs says stronger parental involvement and a healthier school culture emerged as the leading concerns during a recent public schools staff meeting, as educators described mounting stress and urged a wider community conversation on respect, accountability, and the direction of national development.

According to the Minister, parental involvement was a recurring theme throughout the meeting and ranked as the number one concern raised by educators and school leadership. While acknowledging that families face real social and economic pressures, Gumbs said those challenges cannot be used to justify disrespectful conduct toward school officials.

The Minister noted that school boards and school managers have reported being attacked and verbally abused by some parents, and she emphasized that such behavior is unacceptable. Gumbs warned that when adults model disrespect, it can feed into the broader climate students experience at school, contributing to issues such as school fights and bullying.

“This is bigger than one incident or one school,” the Minister indicated, adding that the situation points to the need for a wider community discussion about how St. Maarten wants to develop and grow from a social, economic, and educational perspective.

In addition to concerns about parental involvement, the Minister said teachers also reflected on the importance of professional self-assessment and accountability. During the meeting, educators raised the need to review whether they are meeting their own targets and objectives, and to ensure students are being met halfway as part of improving outcomes and strengthening school culture.

Minister Gumbs thanked the teachers, staff, and school managers who participated in what she described as a productive discussion, and said the Ministry remains open to feedback and input as it works to address key issues raised.

A follow-up meeting was scheduled for the next day to continue discussions on additional topics identified during the session.

Parental involvement remains one of the strongest drivers of student success in public schools, even when families are carrying heavy economic and social pressures. When parents stay engaged, checking in on attendance, homework, behavior, and emotional well-being, it reinforces that school matters and that expectations are consistent at home and in the classroom.

That support helps teachers teach, helps students stay focused, and reduces the space for issues like chronic absenteeism, conflict, and bullying to take root. Financial strain can limit time and energy, but involvement does not always mean long meetings or constant presence, it can be as simple as steady communication, showing respect for school staff, and making sure children understand that learning and discipline are shared responsibilities.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/gumbs-stronger-parent-engagement-needed-to-improve-public-school-culture