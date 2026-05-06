Gumbs: VROMI considering stricter measures against illegal garbage dumping, commercial waste abuse | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs has warned that stricter measures may be introduced to address illegal dumping and the improper disposal of commercial waste, as the Ministry continues to confront growing garbage challenges across St. Maarten.

The Minister said garbage remains a shared responsibility among government, waste haulers, residents and businesses. However, he stressed that the public must move away from the belief that once garbage is placed anywhere, it automatically becomes government’s responsibility.

“I will say it again, garbage is all our problem,” Minister Gumbs said. “Government, the hauler, the people, all have their respective roles to play.”

According to the Minister, while government and contracted haulers are working to fulfill their responsibilities, recent incidents show that illegal dumping and improper disposal practices continue to place pressure on the system.

He said he has seen Carnival costumes discarded in boxes along Ring Road, businesses wheeling old fridges into metal bins, and new illegal dump sites appearing along roadsides.

The Minister reminded the public that garbage haulers are contracted to collect residential waste. White waste, which includes items such as refrigerators, stoves and similar appliances, may only be placed outside a residence for collection when properly scheduled or authorized.

Minister Gumbs said that if necessary, stricter measures will be implemented. He pointed to Article 21 of the Waste Ordinance, which gives him the legal basis to establish rules regarding the collection of commercial waste.

“Commercial waste continues to be illegally dumped in residential bins and disposal sites,” the Minister said. He added that this practice rapidly fills bins, leaves neighborhoods dirty and raises collection costs unfairly.

Going forward, commercial entities will be required to provide VROMI with a detailed plan for waste collection. This may include a contract with a recognized waste hauler. The Minister said this decision follows discussions with haulers and reports from contract managers who have observed the situation in different districts.

Over the coming weeks, the Ministry will roll out the initiative and provide a clear definition of what qualifies as a commercial entity, along with the final criteria that businesses will be required to follow.

Minister Gumbs said the change is intended to ensure that the cost of larger and bulkier commercial waste is properly covered, while also helping to keep the island cleaner. He noted that the measure could also create private-sector opportunities, particularly for newer and smaller garbage collectors.

The Minister acknowledged that additional waste collection requirements may bring extra costs for businesses, especially during difficult economic times. However, he said many of the current disposal practices are illegal and can no longer be ignored.

“Unfortunately, that sense of community and doing what is right has been lost,” Minister Gumbs said, adding that enforcement may have to be applied using the full force of the law.

The Minister also placed the issue in a broader financial context. He said it is estimated that St. Maarten’s waste sector needs a minimum annual budget of 35 million guilders to function properly, while the country currently spends approximately 12 million guilders.

“A well-functioning, clean and healthy society costs money,” the Minister said, urging the public to view the new initiative within that wider reality.

He said a large part of the waste-sector cost review will be considered and implemented within the scope of the Trust Fund’s Emergency Debris Management Project.

Minister Gumbs said the goal is to build a cleaner, more accountable and better organized waste management system, with clear responsibilities for government, haulers, residents and businesses alike.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/gumbs-vromi-considering-stricter-measures-against-illegal-garbage-dumping-commercial-waste-abuse