Gumbs: Young people must be heard, not just spoken about | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY, St. Maarten: Following a meeting with the Youth Cabinet last week, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs says St. Maarten must do more than speak about young people. The country must create real opportunities for them to speak for themselves, participate in national discussions and help shape the environment in which they are expected to grow, learn and contribute.

Minister Gumbs said the meeting with the Youth Cabinet reinforced an important point about youth advocacy: it cannot only be adults speaking on behalf of young people. While adult guidance and support remain necessary, she said young people must also be given the confidence, space and structure to express their own views on the issues affecting their lives.

The Minister said this is one of the reasons the Youth Cabinet exists. It gives young people a platform through which they can participate in conversations about the country, raise concerns, share ideas and develop the habit of civic involvement from an early age.

Gumbs said St. Maarten often speaks about advocacy for youth, but true youth advocacy must also happen at the youth level. She said young people should not only be included symbolically or spoken about after decisions have already been made. Instead, they should be encouraged to take part in discussions about education, public spaces, youth development, community life and the future of the country.

According to the Minister, her engagement with young people is not limited to formal meetings. She said that when she visits schools, she often asks students what they would like to see happen in St. Maarten for young people. Their answers, she explained, can range from humorous or playful suggestions to very serious concerns about the education system, public spaces and the overall experience of growing up in the country.

Gumbs said some students will naturally come with lighthearted ideas, but many of their suggestions are valid and should be listened to carefully. She said young people are paying attention to their surroundings and are able to identify gaps in the community that adults sometimes overlook.

One of the recurring concerns, she said, is the need for more places where young people can safely gather, study, socialize and simply spend time together. The Minister said students have made it clear that they need spaces that are welcoming, accessible and designed with them in mind.

Gumbs said the issue goes beyond recreation. It speaks to whether young people feel that they belong in their own community and whether the country is creating environments that support their growth outside of school hours.

She noted that young people have observed that St. Maarten often sees another bar or lottery booth open, while there are far fewer youth-friendly spaces such as coffee lounges, study areas, community rooms or safe social spaces where students can do homework, meet friends, talk, create and relax.

The Minister said this should cause the wider community to reflect on what types of spaces are being created and for whom. She said a country that speaks about investing in youth must also consider the everyday places young people can access after school, on weekends and during their free time.

Gumbs pointed to coffee lounges and similar community-oriented businesses as examples of spaces that can be welcoming to students. Such places, she said, can provide young people with a safe setting to do schoolwork, meet in groups, hold conversations and spend time in an environment that is not centered on alcohol, gambling or nightlife.

The Minister said St. Maarten needs more of these spaces, especially if the country wants young people to feel included and supported. She encouraged entrepreneurs and residents who may be thinking about opening businesses to consider the needs of students and young people.

Rather than only adding more adult-centered establishments, Gumbs said the community should also think about businesses and gathering places that support education, creativity, positive social interaction and youth development.

The Minister linked this directly to her passion for the library project. She said a modern library should not be viewed only as a place where people borrow books. It should also function as a community gathering space where young people can study, explore ideas, work on projects, meet safely and feel comfortable.

Gumbs said the library can help fill part of the gap, but it cannot be the only answer. St. Maarten needs more spaces across the community where young people can be present without feeling out of place.

The Minister said the Youth Cabinet meeting and her school visits both point to the same larger issue: young people want to be heard, but they also need the physical and social spaces that allow them to participate meaningfully in society.

She said youth advocacy cannot be reduced to adults speaking about what young people need. It must include young people speaking for themselves, identifying their own priorities and seeing that their input can help influence the direction of the country.

Gumbs said giving young people a voice also helps prepare them for leadership. When students are asked what they think, when they are encouraged to explain their ideas and when they see adults take them seriously, they begin to understand that their opinions matter.

According to the Minister, this is part of building a stronger civic culture in St. Maarten. Young people should not have to wait until adulthood to feel that they have a role in national development. Their involvement should begin while they are still in school, in youth organizations, in community spaces and through platforms such as the Youth Cabinet.

She said the goal is to help young people understand that they are not only future leaders, but current stakeholders in the country. Their experiences, concerns and ideas should form part of the national conversation now.

Minister Gumbs said St. Maarten must therefore continue building both the platforms and the places that allow young people to thrive. The Youth Cabinet is one part of that effort. Safe youth-friendly spaces, a modern library, supportive businesses and a listening community are also necessary.

She said if the country wants young people to be engaged, responsible and proud of St. Maarten, then the country must also show them that they are valued, heard and included.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/gumbs-young-people-must-be-heard-not-just-spoken-about