GYMNASTICS / Antilles-Guyana Championship: several titles awarded for the Saint-Martin Gym Club! | FAXINFO

Gratienne Riom's protégés once again showcased their talents during the interregional championships played on May 4 in Fort-de-France.

Many clubs from Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique and of course Saint-Martin were present on the island of flowers to win the coveted title of Antilles-Guyana champion by team or individually.

At the end of the various events, team 1 of the Saint-Martin Gym club finished in second place in its category and in the general classification. Congratulations to Naidy, Jade, Julicia and Kassy crowned Antilles-Guyana team vice-champions.

Great performance also achieved by team 2 made up of Victoire, Zendaya, Kyra and Isabella who reached the second step of the podium in the 10-13 year old category.

Among the youngest (7-9 year old category), Claartje, Chanel, Sanaa and Naomy gave the best of themselves but could not avoid last place in the ranking.

Jade Augé and Naidy Nubret at the top of the bill!

Individually, the Gym Club also collected a nice harvest of medals and not just any medals since Jade Augé and Naidy Nubret won gold respectively in the 14-15 year old and 16-17 year old categories. Good job girls !

Congratulations also to Julicia Brooks who takes the 2nd step of the podium in the 14-15 year old category.

Another important meeting now awaits two gymnasts from Saint-Martin. Indeed, from May 21 to 26, Jade Augé and Julicia Brooks will head to Corsica to compete in the Island Games organized in Porto-Vecchio. Another great adventure in perspective for our young Saint-Martin gymnasts!

The Saint-Martin Gym Club thanks the Community for its support as well as the coaches, judges and delegates who have continued to work for gymnastics for many years in the region. _AF

